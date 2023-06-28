AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

We think Uber’s (NYSE:UBER) foray into the consumer business to leverage its data is likely to backfire on the company. As we unravel below, Uber’s business model has been akin to that of an investment firm which buys and sells assets rather than that of a technology company. Furthermore, the latest attempt to window dress EBITDA and FCF as positive on the back of advertising revenue is likely to be met with pulverizing competition from the likes of Amazon (AMZN).

About Uber

Uber’s original business model was that of a technology platform providing ride-hailing services. The company started in the aftermath of the financials crisis of 2008 in 2009 and only focused on San Francisco. The company today boasts of global operations and three distinct verticals covering a wide range of transportation and logistics:

Mobility: This is Uber’s original business and segment offerings have expanded beyond ride-hailing to ridesharing, public transit etc.

Uber 1Q23

Delivery: This is a mix of B2C and C2C logistics solutions, offering delivery of retail products (food, alcohol etc.) to customers and partnering with retailers.

Uber 1Q23

Freight: This is Uber’s B2B logistics solution, mostly operating out of North America and Europe.

Uber 1Q23

Across these three segments, Uber operates as a marketplace (with tactical inventory in some micro segments).

Other than mobility, much of these segments have been through M&A. Over the years, the company has also divested many assets to focus on specific niches.

Investment concerns

We think while Uber’s management has been talking up the trajectory of revenue, EBITDA and FCF but seem to be completely ignoring two major issues:

Uber’s real cost of goods sold is capital and not necessarily technology The more Uber leans into the consumer side, the greater is their risk of colliding head on with the likes of Amazon

Uber’s real business model

Uber used a simple model to build its mobility business – throw a lot of capital to acquire both sides of the marketplace and keep them engaged by keeping the platform extremely rewarding (read: burn cash). They could do this since the peak of the GFC in 2009 was followed by a lax monetary policy and investors were willing to back a start-up disrupting a long-standing market. What capital backed disruption does can be still seen in Uber and general ride-haling business models.

… actually Uber pool, which was a high frequency, but extremely low-margin product, negative margin product for us was a much more significant part of the portfolio than UberX shares now. We are now launching Uber share within the right way with economics that work

Source: Uber 1Q 2023 Earnings Call on Seeking Alpha

As some readers would point out, the adjusted EBITDA and overall free cash flow has turned positive. Let us be clear, this is mostly on the back of advertising revenue – it was c.$300 million in 2022, at a $500 million run-rate currently and expected to hit $1 billion by the end of 2024.

The earliest move that Uber made was in 2021 by hiring Amazon’s Director of Advertising, Mark Grether. Mark Grether was previously the CEO of Sizmek, an advertising solutions company which was acquired by Amazon.

We also know that Uber says that most of the advertising revenue comes from delivery:

We talked about the number of advertisers who are using our products, growing 70% to 345,000 businesses. And the majority of our revenue is, to be clear, is on Uber Eats. And it's obviously a big growing platform along with the new products that we're launching all the new vertical ads with sponsored items in the U.S. that are donator CPG advertisers. We continue to see strong momentum on the mobility side with Journey Ads. And these Journey Ads are getting us premium CPMs because if you think about the Uber rider, this is a very high demographic provider.

Source: Uber 1Q 2023 Earnings Call on Seeking Alpha

In the same breath, it is also worth highlighting that Uber is benefitting from the operating leverage born out of upselling:

…when you have the broadest and the most efficient platform and one where we have the benefit of going across platform …on the delivery side, we're seeing the result of a couple of factors. First of all, we've got the power of the platform in that we have our mobility business that is actively upselling our mobility customers to our each products. The audience that we have on the mobility business is the largest audience in the world in terms of any of our mobility competitors. And we're the only players who – scale players who are, kind of upselling from mobility to delivery and then vice-versa. …we have a source of low cost traffic, significantly low cost traffic. Our mobility business sends us more customers than we get from Facebook and Google and Snap and all of these different platforms combined. And that's just a structural advantage that we have against the overall market

Source: Uber 1Q 2023 Earnings Call on Seeking Alpha

Hence what advertising benefit does delivery pass on to mobility is difficult to ascertain, but it is for sure that mobility gets a margin tailwind from delivery.

Our challenge with all of this is as follows: While positive FCF is welcome, the route Uber is taking for that FCF growth is not. Uber’s approach has been to mostly buy and build. The current version of the company’s platform is a smorgasbord of leftovers from the divestments of the past in our view. Not just the approach, but the price is a concern. We believe Uber has regularly overpaid for companies and has been ‘managing’ its portfolio of assets.

As at the end of Q1 2023, Uber’s stake in various companies stood as follows:

Uber 1Q23

However, despite improving EBITDA performance in the company’s largest two segments (Mobility and Delivery), net income has been moving all over the place.

Uber 1Q23

The reason is the other income line, which keeps moving up and down. A similar behavior can be seen even at the annual level.

10K - 2022

(The other expense of $7,029 million corresponds to the sum of other expense, net line in the figure above).

Going one step behind, this spilt of other income is as follows:

10K - 2022

The reason for the variance is primarily the movement in the value of investments, which at the last count was $5.4 billion.

Another non-cash expense that impacts Uber’s profitability is the amortization of intangible assets and goodwill. While intangible assets such as customer relationships and intellectual property etc. help bolster the brand, the acquired and accumulated goodwill is likely just excess payment!

10K - 2022

This buying and selling of assets is not exactly a technology business model but more a private equity one. When the aim is to get high margin advertising revenue, why continue financing all the loss making businesses? This brings us to our second investment challenge that we see with Uber.

Uber’s move towards consumer businesses

… Also remember that our membership program [Uber One], we think over a period of time, it's just mathematically going to drive higher frequency across the business, it will have a higher impact because the incrementality generally is higher for delivery than mobility, but it should also show up in mobility as well. … So eaters are staying with the platform. Frequency is up and a higher percentage of our eaters and riders, but especially eaters are members. And as you know, members spend 4x than the non-members do. So, all of that is adding up to continued healthy growth for the platform, both in on the mobility side and on the Eats side as well. Higher percentage of batching orders and using deep learning technique to drive down cost per transaction on the delivery side. You add on top of that our advertising product, which continues to grow at high rates, advertisers are up 70% year-on-year using our platform.

Source: Uber 1Q 2023 Earnings Call on Seeking Alpha

The slew of M&A and consequent divestments has led to most of Uber’s revenue coming from B2C, with Freight and some elements in Mobility geared towards B2B. The logical next step of a large consumer platform is to segment the user base for better monetization. So far so good.

However, when the monetization comes through ads Uber suddenly comes in competition with the likes of Meta (META), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Amazon.

Furthermore, when the base consumer platform offering ads is of last mile delivery (and even in case of mobility) the competition becomes more direct with the likes of Amazon.

We are introducing the native grocer experience to a much larger audience across the company. And as we have done that, we have seen the percentage of Uber Eats customers who then order from new verticals increased nicely. It's about up 300 basis points year-on-year, in terms of the percentage of each customers who use new verticals. And then it's all about selection.

Source: Uber 1Q 2023 Earnings Call on Seeking Alpha

Just for perspective, Amazon has its own logistics networks and per Amazon:

Expanded the use of electric delivery vehicles from Rivian, as part of the company’s commitment to dramatically reduce its carbon emissions. These custom vans from Rivian have now been used to deliver more than 75 million packages in 500 U.S. cities and regions. Amazon began rolling out its electric delivery vans in the summer of 2022 and now has thousands on the road.

Source: Amazon Investor Relations

Also, not to forget, Advertising for Amazon is a $30 billion plus run-rate business. Now, it is notable that Amazon still loses money on the consumer side of the business (despite the integrated value chain and a high margin advertising business) and makes it up on the infrastructure (Amazon Web Services) side.

Just to stay on advertising, ads on Google Maps is another direct competitor for Uber.

Most of Uber’s business relies on navigation and Google Maps is a leader with over 2/3 market share.

No wonder Uber paid Google $58 million for using Google Maps.

Now Google Maps can also let you compare rides. If Uber were to be competing on ads on navigation, it is anybody’s guess how Uber services would figure in the comparison for rides.

David vs. Goliath notwithstanding, not only is the company looking to thwart established category leaders on the back of use of capital (when capital is not likely to get cheap soon), it is asking investors to finance this.

Risks to our thesis

Falling cost of capital: Uber has built a business by throwing capital at established markets to disrupt them. Should the Fed start showing benevolence earlier and faster than expected, the increased liquidity in the system is likely to allow Uber to continue with its historical strategy. In such a scenario, euphoria may guide the company’s stock price instead of economic sense.

Uber has built a business by throwing capital at established markets to disrupt them. Should the Fed start showing benevolence earlier and faster than expected, the increased liquidity in the system is likely to allow Uber to continue with its historical strategy. In such a scenario, euphoria may guide the company’s stock price instead of economic sense. Transformational associations: If Uber were to align itself with one of the larger players in the consumer markets, our thesis would no longer be valid in its current form.

Outlook

We think Uber’s business model is complex and think the company should focus on its core ride-hailing business, which is ultimately a thin margin volume game (per capita incomes in all of Uber’s geographies are not the same as that of the US). We see potential in the car op advertising, but again it brings Uber into loggerheads with Out Of Home (or OOH) advertisers, which is not a bad thing per se. Just that customer acquisition and unit-economics of that category will need cash runway.

Furthermore, Uber’s divestment of many of its businesses outside of the US reinforces the fact that the company should actively focus on the US by hiving-off non-US businesses which do not make economic sense at the unit level.

Until Uber embarks towards simplification of its business model, we would avoid owning the stock.