Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDGBF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 28, 2023 10:50 AM ETIndigo Books & Music Inc. (IDGBF), IDG:CA
Indigo Books & Music Inc. (OTCPK:IDGBF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript June 28, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Craig Loudon - CFO

Peter Ruis - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

David McFadgen - Cormark Securities

Operator

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining the Indigo Books & Music Fiscal Year 2023 Year End Analyst Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen only mode. Following the presentation we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Remember that this call is being recorded.

I now have the pleasure of handing you over to your host, Craig Loudon, CFO. Please go ahead.

Craig Loudon

Good morning, and thank you for joining us to review Indigo's fiscal 2023 results. My name is Craig Louden and I'm the Chief Financial Officer of Indigo.

Regarding the materials for this conference call, we issued the press release yesterday. It can be found at indigo.ca and on SEDAR. The conference call will be recorded and archived in the Investor Relations section of the Indigo website. A playback of the call will also be available by telephone until July 5. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements and to the extent that it does, we refer you to our cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements in the press release and the MD&A related to this fiscal year.

I would now like to turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Peter Ruis.

Peter Ruis

Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us. Indigo's fiscal 2023 financial results delivered strong top line performance with another year of over $1 billion in annual revenue, admits a continuously challenging economic climate and faced with a ransomware attack, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to deliver exceptional value to our customers. This was possible, thanks to our hardworking Indigo teams. They have gracefully managed

