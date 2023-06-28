Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VUG And VTV: How To Beat The Market With Vanguard's Growth And Value ETFs

Summary

  • Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares are Vanguard's most popular style funds offering exposure to the large-cap growth and value segments. They have a combined $187 billion in assets under management.
  • VUG and VTV are growth and value cutouts of VV, Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares, and one would expect a 50/50 portfolio to produce equal returns over the long run.
  • However, my analysis reveals this combination consistently outperformed VV. Furthermore, it allows investors to efficiently target a particular style due to low fund overlap.
  • I also tested the strategy using nine rebalancing options and entry points between 2009-2023. Frequent rebalancing was unnecessary, and you can likely let allocations drift to 60/40 without materially impacting long-term results.
  • I recommend this strategy to long-term index investors, and believe distinguishing ETFs using a multi-factor approach will help bring more clarity to your investment strategy.
Yes! Back view of stock trader with raised hands looking at multiple computer screens with data and charts and feeling happy while sitting in modern office

dima_sidelnikov/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Most investors own some low-cost plain vanilla funds like the Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (VV). They're simple, broadly understood, and likely to deliver a substantial return over time. However, most investors also favor a particular

VUG vs. SPYG Performance

Portfolio Visualizer

VUG Top Ten Holdings

Vanguard

VUG Fundamentals

The Sunday Investor

VTV vs. SPYV Performance

Portfolio Visualizer

VTV Top Ten Holdings

Vanguard

VTV Fundamentals

The Sunday Investor

VTV vs. VUG vs. VTV/VUG vs. VV Performance Comparison

Portfolio Visualizer

50/50 VUG/VTV Portfolio vs. VV, Various Rebalancing Options

The Sunday Investor (Data Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

VUG/VTV 50/50 Fundamentals

The Sunday Investor

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
5K Followers
199chamber
Today, 1:22 PM
I must commend you on the huge amount of work you put into this. I already have a substantial holding in VTV but at the same time missed the big rally from tech as I sold most of it months ago fearing a looming serious recession. I like your concept on owning both VTV and VUG at the same time but might opt for SCHG with the high concentration of the top 6 stocks in VUG as your charts demonstrate. At this point I think I would prefer to dollar cost average into SCHG after the big run up in tech dominated ETFs.
kalu0003
Today, 1:18 PM
Case 1: 5,000 VUG + 5,000 VTV
Case 2: 5,000 SCHG + 5,000 SCHV

which is a better option? Thanks
Kenster-Vibe
Today, 12:45 PM
Thanks - nice analysis!

I wonder with the VUG/VTV pair - what % of their large-cap stocks that you would not be holding? I assume it would be a sliver of blend stocks that neither make it into the Value nor Growth index.

So I’m curious how big is that group of stocks found in neither of those 2 indexes.
The Sunday Investor
Today, 12:47 PM
@Kenster-Vibe Do you mean compared to VV?
Kenster-Vibe
Today, 12:57 PM
@The Sunday Investor - oh yes, I should have just mentioned that directly.

Yup - so if one holds VTV/VUG how many blend stocks would we be missing compared to VV (…the full large-cap index).

Based on pure math if we add the # of stocks in VUG + VTV - it actually holds a bit more than VV but I assume perhaps there’s a bit of overlap when stocks transition between the CRSP Value-Growth index..therefore some stocks might be temporarily split between those 2 indexes.

But nevertheless - it has my curiosity as to how many stocks or % of the largecap index (VV) that are not found in VTV and VUG.
The Sunday Investor
Today, 1:09 PM
@Kenster-Vibe Oh okay, that one's easy - all stocks are captured in either VTV or VUG, so there's nothing missing. I double checked as I needed all the holdings anyways for all ETFs to calculate their fundamentals.
