Limbach: This Top-Rated Stock Still Has Some Room To Grow

Jun. 28, 2023 12:10 PM ETLimbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB)
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Limbach Holdings, Inc. is a $250M market cap company specializing in HVAC services and the design, installation, and maintenance of building systems.
  • LMB's corporate approach should lead to higher EV/EBITDA multiples and a stronger gross margin at ~22% by FY2025 - almost double what we saw back in FY2017.
  • The market expects LMB to increase EPS by 69.27% in FY23 and by another 32.31% YoY in FY24. I think it might be underestimated.
  • I think that the future upside potential of 40% is quite justified - LMB has quite a comfortable margin of safety in the medium and long term.
Успех бизнес-график на цели достижение стратегии диаграммы концепции 3d фон с творческим ростом финансовый прогресс цель или победа конкур�

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

The Company

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) is a $250-million market cap firm that primarily focuses on the design, installation, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, with a specific emphasis on HVAC services. The company operates in two segments: General

LMB's IR materials

Chart
Data by YCharts

LMB's IR materials

Seeking Alpha, author's notes

Seeking Alpha, author's notes

Seeking Alpha, author's notes

Seeking Alpha, author's notes

Morningstar Premium [proprietary source]

Morningstar Premium [proprietary source]

Goldman Sachs [June 27, 2023 - proprietary source]

Goldman Sachs [June 27, 2023 - proprietary source]

SA, author's notes

SA, author's notes

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
5.44K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

The chief investment analyst in a small family office registered in Singapore, responsible for developing investment ideas in equities, setting parameters for investment portfolio allocation, and analyzing potential venture capital investments.

A generalist in nature, common sense investing approach. BS in Finance.

During the heyday of the IPO market, I developed an AI model [in the R statistical language] that returned an alpha of around 24% over the IPO market's return in 2021. Currently, I focus on medium-term investment ideas based on cycle analysis and fundamental analysis of individual companies and industries.


**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

