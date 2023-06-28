Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

mdf commerce inc. (MECVF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 28, 2023 11:15 AM ETmdf commerce inc. (MECVF), MDF:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.32K Followers

mdf commerce inc. (OTCPK:MECVF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 28, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Luc Filiatreault - President and Chief Executive Officer

Deborah Dumoulin - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Krishnaratne - Scotiabank

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the mdf commerce Q4 Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Investor Conference Call. Today's call will provide information and commentary on the company, with a focus on the financial results released yesterday after the markets closed.

We will hear from Luc Filiatreault, President, and Chief Executive Officer; and Deborah Dumoulin, Chief Financial Officer. If you have any questions following the call, you can reach mdf commerce at the address on their website, www.mdfcommerce.com.

First, here are a couple of housekeeping notices. All participants’ are in listen-only mode for the duration of the call. This call is being recorded, and we expect that the recording will be available on the mdf commerce website later today. The information in today's remarks, including any forward-looking statements have been prepared as of December 31st, 2023, unless otherwise indicated. mdf commerce assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect any new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to securities law.

We remind you that today's remarks will include forward-looking statements and non-IFRS measurements that are subject to important risks and uncertainties. For more information on these risks and uncertainties, please see the reader advisory at the bottom of the mdf commerce news release, which is on their website and has been filed on www.sedar.com. The company's actual performance could differ materially from these statements.

I will now hand the call over to Mr. Filiatreault. Please go ahead, sir.

Luc Filiatreault

Well, thank you, Rocco, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.