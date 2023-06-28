Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Value Vs. Growth: Does The Leadership Of The Magnificent Seven Make Sense?

Jun. 28, 2023
Summary

  • Growth and value stocks exist in different time frames, with growth focusing on the future and value on the present.
  • The Magnificent Seven had accounted for all the market's gains so far in 2023, but only three meet all the criteria for growth.
  • Amazon and Microsoft would be the best bets after a modest correction while Alphabet and Meta have a less certain future because of their inability so far to diversify.

Chipmaker NVIDIA"s Valuation Passes 1 Trillion In Market Cap

Justin Sullivan

Starting in January the stock market has been surprisingly strong. The term "market" is a bit of a misnomer, however, as just seven stocks - the "Magnificent Seven" - have accounted for 100% of the market gains as we approach mid year. The seven are, in order of market cap: Apple (

comparison of leading growth stocks to market 2023

FactSet

Chart
Data by YCharts

I am a retired professor, a retired investment adviser, and currently a private investor and full-time tennis pro. I bought my first stock in a custodial account in 1958. I am a student of history, particularly military and economic/market history. The intellectual passions of my retirement years have been markets, mathematics, and quantum theory. Recently I have found myself reading book after book on the thoughts and feelings of animals, and I believe they are subtly influencing some of my views. I have a cat I like a lot. I like to travel. I served in Vietnam.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

g
glinsight
Today, 1:29 PM
Comments (2.69K)
I hold a good bit of MSFT and AMZN. Also AAPL, which I'm beginning to think of as a value stock (though not when I bought it). Plus I hold all of them in VTI. I'd like to see the rest of the market catch up but I'm not too optimistic in the short term.
World power profile picture
World power
Today, 1:10 PM
Comments (7)
Every magnificent seven in my portfolios it's a matter of supporting financially as well as finding partners and leadership amongst the process to get the best in manufacturing and prototypes as well as industrial growth and modifications to all technology as well as medical field and artificial intelligence application resources . Furthermore balancing and checks in the market to allow for such noticeable performances.
