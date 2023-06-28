Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Humana: Rising Medical Costs Should Be Temporary

Jun. 28, 2023 12:21 PM ETHumana Inc. (HUM)
Felix Fung
Summary

  • Humana's share price has declined over 15% in the past two months amid the fear of rising medical costs.
  • The increase in medical costs should be temporary, and will likely normalize after push-back procedures are being handled.
  • The company's ongoing expansion into the healthcare services industry should expand its growth opportunities moving forward.
  • The current valuation is attractive with multiples discounted compared to both peers and its own historical average.

Two doctors looking at x-ray images on digital tablet

Solskin

Investment Thesis

Humana's (NYSE:HUM) share price has slumped over 15% in the two months as investors are worried about the potential impact of rising medical costs. However, the headwind should be temporary, and the company's fundamentals remain intact. It has been actively expanding

Home Health Market Share (Humana)

This article was written by

Felix Fung
I am a student currently studying business and economics at the University of New South Wales. I started writing last year and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

SuperPac profile picture
SuperPac
Today, 1:00 PM
Comments (11.35K)
In fine stocks, temporary headwinds and issues open up an opportunity for the long range investor. Humana is a solid stock with both revenue and earnings expected to grow in double digit %. It's trading at 15 X expected '23 earning. Time to add, accumulate for the long haul.

Long HUM.
