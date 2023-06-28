Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Offerpad Solutions: Flawed Business Model, Insiders Selling Out Positions

Hashem Aliedeh
Summary

  • Insiders Selling their position, most notably, Offerpad co-founder Jerry Coleman.
  • Flawed Business Model: This is reflected in unprofitable operations and no clear path to profitability.
  • The exit of Redfin and Zillow from the iBuyers market, coupled with nearly two decades of negative earnings by Offerpad and Opendoor, serves as sufficient evidence to deem this model troublesome.
  • The iBuyer Business Model is a money loser even in a bull real estate market.
  • Company became publicly traded via Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), raising numerous red flags.

Residential.

nazar_ab/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction:

Offerpad Solutions Inc (NYSE:OPAD) is not my usual cup of tea for pre-revenue biotechnology companies. Nonetheless, I became aware of this company during the regional CFA Stock Pitch competition and have decided to share my insights.

OPAD Insider Position

factset.com

Supernova Acquisition Company LLC

sec.gov

Supernova Partners Acquisition Partners, LLC (S1)

sec.gov

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company LLC S1 Filing

sec.gov

United States House Prices Growth

ceicdata.com

A Doctor obsessed with startups and Biotech companies. Currently obtaining a dual master's in Business Administration and Public Health at NMSU. Working on Research to lower the cost of Glucose Test Strips for diabetics in low to middle-income countries. I mainly focus on SMID Biotechnology companies with novel devices or drugs. I plan on entering a career in Biotech/Healthcare Equity Research. I taught myself Financial modeling while working on startups.

Today, 1:22 PM
Thank you for this article. I appreciate the cogent points.
Today, 1:09 PM
Thanks for your article. It made sense to me, so I bailed on my 500 shares today while stock was up 16%. 35% loss isn't the end of the world. I'll sleep better.
alpha582
Today, 12:37 PM
"Offerpad Solutions Inc (NYSE:OPAD) is not my usual cup of tea for pre-revenue biotechnology companies."
They're a biotech company? Do you have a big short position?
