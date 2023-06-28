Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ethan Allen Interiors: Lock In The Nearly 10-Year High Dividend Yield Of 5.3%

Jun. 28, 2023 12:23 PM ETEthan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD)
Summary

  • Ethan Allen Interiors has outperformed the market over the past year, more than doubling its dividend over the last three years, and offering a nearly 10-year high dividend yield. Despite slowing business momentum, the company's low price-to-earnings ratio makes it an attractive investment.
  • The company has recovered from the pandemic thanks to pent-up demand, government stimulus packages, and the work-from-home trend.
  • Despite potential business deceleration next year, Ethan Allen Interiors' valuation is attractive even when calculated based on future earnings. The company's low payout ratio and strong balance sheet suggest it will continue to grow its dividend in the coming years. The primary risk is a prolonged recession, which could put pressure on the stock.
Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) has outperformed the broad market by an impressive margin over the last 12 months. During this period, the stock has rallied 35% whereas the S&P 500 has gained only 12%. This outperformance may lead some investors to think that

I am a chemical engineer with a MS in Food Technology and Economics. I am also the author of 2 mathematics books ("Arithmetic calculations without a calculator" and "Word Problems") and perform almost all the calculations in my mind, without a calculator, making it easier to make immediate investing decisions among many alternatives. I invest applying fundamental and technical analysis and mainly use options as a tool for both investing and trading. I have nearly achieved my goal of early retirement, at the age of 45. In my spare time, I follow Warren Buffett's principle: "Some men read playboy. I read financial statements".

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

