As discussed previously, C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) hasn't delivered on the artificial intelligence, or AI, hype while the stock has soared this year. The enterprise AI software company hosted 2023 Investor Day last week and provided limited financial detail to support the recent AI hype rally. My investment thesis remains Neutral on the stock after the dip back to the low $30s.

Source: Finviz

Investor Day Snooze

C3.ai had only reported FQ4'23 results just 3 weeks prior, so investors hadn't expected huge financial updates for the business. Still, the generative AI demand is booming, suggesting that weeks of additional work with customers should provide upside potential to financial projections.

The enterprise AI software company didn't provide much in the way of long-term financial projections, especially considering the stock initially fell due to disappointing FQ1'24 guidance. C3.ai had already switched the business model to a consumption basis back in mid-2022, so again the convergence of these themes leaves investors expecting far more discussion on accelerating revenue growth from the company.

As CEO Tom Siebel continues to claim, all CEOs and government officials are thinking about AI now, but C3.ai isn't seeing the actual demand hit the top line. The company discussed how the typical sales cycle appears mainly in place now despite the hike in AI interest. The current sales cycle still requires from 7 to 10 months just for the pilot test cycle, which appears excessive considering the soaring AI demand.

Source: C3.ai 2023 Investor Day presentation

While the sales cycle is down to 3.7 months from 13 months in the prior year, this sales cycle is only for signing up a pilot deal. C3.ai has the customer on a pilot deal for up to 6 months versus working on a large commitment deal, but the customer is still taking up to a year to convert to a contract with production volumes where a ramp must occur.

C3.ai now claims the qualified customer pipeline has doubled from 297 opportunities to 614. In addition, pilots and deals have doubled and tripled in the last year as well.

Source: C3.ai 2023 Investor Day presentation

The problem here is that all of these sales pipeline metrics are months, if not a year, away from real revenue generation. If all of the numbers have doubled, C3.ai should be able to advance financial projections for future years.

The reason the Investor Day was a disaster and sent the stock back to the low $30s was the unwillingness of C3.ai to guide up financials. The company already has a lot of deals and pilots in the works, which should start squeezing out more revenues, if AI demand was exploding.

Deutsche Bank had the same read from the Investor Day. Analyst Brad Zelnick provided this negative assessment that generally agrees with our view:

While we appreciate the vast opportunity presented by AI, the event did nothing to ease our skepticism on the true differentiation of the company's platform, its traction with customers or its ability to hit its constantly evolving financial targets.

The stock traded up to $46 a few days prior to the Investor Day meeting and collapsed all the way to a low of $32 the following day after the meeting. Ever since C3.ai issued a press release about 2023 Investor Day on June 20 without any signs of a boost to financial targets, the stock has slipped.

The company opens up a lot of skepticism that the pipeline and pilots are expected to actually turn into material revenues

Hurry Up And Wait

C3.ai guided to FY24 revenues of $295 to $320 million after reaching $267 million last year and the Investor Day didn't provide much indication these estimates should be altered. In addition, analysts only forecast FY25 revenues growing 21% to $368 million, yet the consumption model and new AI pilot projects should be full speed ahead by next FY.

This major disconnect is where the stock that was appealing in the teens is no longer a Buy in the $30s. C3.ai already trades at 12x FY24 revenue targets and the rally has mostly just been multiple expansion since early January.

Data by YCharts

From here, the stock could rally on any signs the larger pipeline and shift to the consumption model actually leads to faster sales growth. C3.ai will plunge on signs the company only matches the current analyst forecasts.

Investors aren't looking for growth just in the 20% range as predicted by analyst targets. The risk remains to the downside, as C3.ai still hasn't proven any AI technology leadership to warrant this valuation multiple.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that C3.ai, Inc. did nothing to appease investor doubts at 2023 Investor Day. The enterprise AI software company has promising signs the pipeline is setting up for future growth, but the inability of management to guide to more impressive growth at this point is highly concerning.