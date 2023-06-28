Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FTEC: A Tech ETF To Capitalize On Bull Market

Komal Sarwar
Summary

  • The stock market's current bull run is anticipated to last for the following 12 to 18 months, and the technology sector stands to benefit greatly from these circumstances.
  • The Fidelity® MSCI Information Technology Index ETF appears like a solid investment during this bull run due to its diversified portfolio with a focus on large-cap tech stocks.
  • The ETF's low expense ratio, high beta, and focus on AI-related stocks also make it a strong choice for investors.
  • The potential risks to investing in FTEC include higher-than-expected rate hikes and a severe recession, which could cause volatility in technology stocks and potentially derail the bull run.

The current bullish trend is poised to maintain its momentum and deliver significant gains in the coming 12 to 18 months, supported by both fundamental factors and historical trends. Various short-term technical signals, such as volume and momentum, suggest that the market's upward

This article was written by

Komal Sarwar
Komal is passionate about finance and the stock market. She enjoys forecasting future market trends using a fundamental and technical approach with a focus on both short- and long-term horizons. She intends to provide unbiased analysis to assist investors in selecting the best investment strategies to stay ahead of the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

