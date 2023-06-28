Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Steven Madden: Be Patient With This High Cash Generator

Jun. 28, 2023 12:32 PM ETSteven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)BHHOF, BHOOY, CROX, DECK
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.08K Followers

Summary

  • Steven Madden has grown well in the last decade, positioned well for this to continue, although does face some risks.
  • Its margins are good but when considering its cash flow conversion in conjunction, we believe SHOO is a strong performer.
  • SHOO's brand has allowed the business to perform well as it has faced increased competition. We expect this will support resilient growth going forward.
  • Relative to other footwear businesses, SHOO looks unattractive. However, it should be noted that this cohort includes several leading businesses.
  • SHOO is trading at an attractive valuation but faces near-term headwinds. We suggest patience.

Woman with stylish bag on grey background, closeup

Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • SHOO is an attractively positioned business, exploiting trendy designs to provide affordable products to the masses (who are increasingly influenced by a homogenized view of fashion).
  • SHOO
Chart
Data by YCharts

Steve madden

Steven Madden Financials (Tikr Terminal)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Steve Madden

Outlook (Tikr Terminal)

apparel fashion

Footwear Industry (Seeking Alpha)

Steve Madden

Valuation (Tikr Terminal)

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.08K Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.