Delta Air Lines: Reinstated Dividend Supports Continued Growth

Jun. 28, 2023 12:35 PM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)3 Comments
Hunter Reinhart
Summary

  • Delta Air Lines reinstated their quarterly dividend of $0.10.
  • Still trades over 40% below 2019 pre-covid highs.
  • Airline Industry continues to recover post-pandemic, presenting more growth opportunities.
  • Investment risks include heavy debt and slow historical growth rates.

Delta Airlines aircraft in flight

Sundry Photography

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) now sells at 8.86 FWD GAAP P/Es and is up 53.32% over the last year leading its peers along with United. I entered a position at $42.61. Despite rising over 50% in price Delta is still trading

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Executing Ahead Of Three-Year Financial Plan

Executing Ahead Of Three-Year Financial Plan (Delta's Beyond 2023 Investor Day)

Air Travel Industry Recovering to Pre-Pandemic Levels

Air Travel Industry Recovering to Pre-Pandemic Levels (Delta's Beyond 2023 Investor Day)

Revenue Diversity Drives Margin

Revenue Diversity Drives Margin (Delta's Beyond 2023 Investor Day)

Delta's Forecasted Growth

Delta's Forecasted Growth (Delta's Beyond 2023 Investor Day)

Delta's Dividend History

Delta's Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

Delta Growth Rates

Delta Growth Rates (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Hunter Reinhart
I am an individual investor and an employee at DraftKings aimed to invest according to Benjamin Graham's value investing strategy from his book, The Intelligent Investor. Focused on building wealth through long term investments at bargain rates. I hope to help self-directed individual investors profit and grow their portfolios through value and dividend investing. Aside from value investing, I've been heavily into crypto since 2020 and will be covering different projects as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DAL, UAL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Today, 1:26 PM
While the stock price may be well under its pre-covid high of 63.43, the value of the business is currently the same as it was at its pre-covid high. Using the stock's pre-covid high of 63.43 and its pre-covid debt as of 12/31/19, DAL had an enterprise value of $51.8 billion. At today's stock price of $46, DAL has an enterprise value of $51.5 billion. The enterprise value includes the debt and must be added to the equity value to get the correct market value of the business (enterprise value). Since the end of 2019, DAL's total debt has gone from $11.2 billion to $22 billion as of 3/31/23. Its share count has also increased by about 2.6 million shares. So the company's valuation has come all the way back to its pre-covid highs.
Today, 12:51 PM
Coming to an end as as higher interest rates and COL kick in?

“The end of ‘revenge travel’ has arrived for hotels”
www.hospitalitynet.org/...
Today, 1:02 PM
@OverTheHorizon
Good post. Trees do not grow to the sky and empty hotel rooms foretell empty airline seats.

The only "revenge" I had was to convert business travel to personal travel during COVID, where I am more price sensitive to the rates I am paying for hotels.

The message you are sending is for the whole industry, especially the leisure portion.
