Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 28, 2023 11:36 AM ETGeneral Mills, Inc. (GIS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.32K Followers

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 28, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Siemon - VP of IR

Jeff Harmening - Chairman and CEO

Kofi Bruce - CFO

Jon Nudi - Group President, North America Retail

Conference Call Participants

John Baumgartner - Mizuho Securities

Ken Goldman - JPMorgan

Andrew Lazar - Barclays

Pamela Kaufman - Morgan Stanley

David Palmer - Evercore ISI

Max Gumport - BNP Paribas

Matthew Smith - Stifel

Bryan Spillane - Bank of America

Chris Carey - Wells Fargo

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the General Mills Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal '23 Earnings Q&A Webcast. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jeff Siemon, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jeff Siemon

Thank you, Malika, and good morning, everyone. Thank you so much for joining us today for our Q&A session on our fourth quarter and full year fiscal '23 results. I hope everyone had time this morning to review our press release, listen to our prepared remarks and view our presentation materials, which were made available on our Investor Relations site. It's important to note that in our Q&A session, we may make forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions. Please refer to this morning's press release for factors that could impact forward-looking statements and for reconciliation of non-GAAP information which may be discussed on today's call.

I'm here with Jeff Harmening, Chairman and CEO; Kofi Bruce, our CFO; and Jon Nudi, Group President for our North America Retail Segment. So let's go ahead and get to the first question. Malika, can you please get us started?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first one question is from

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.