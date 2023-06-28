Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GLD: It's Time To Be Fully Invested Again

Jun. 28, 2023 12:37 PM ETSPDR® Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Michael James McDonald profile picture
Michael James McDonald
3.13K Followers

Summary

  • We recommend a 100% investment in gold again, reversing the 50% sell recommendation made last April. This means going 100% long in the amount you've allocated for gold.
  • The Sentiment King long-term buyer index for gold, which uses “commitment of traders” data in gold futures, continues to be very positive long term.
  • The puts to calls ratio of the gold ETF, GLD, has reversed over the last two months, offering a strong, bullish signal.
  • The average number of daily “call” trades in GLD, which had surged in April prompting caution, has now reversed back to levels that allow for a continuation of the long-term trend.

Golden ingot and bull on graph. Bull market trend in gold.

Bet_Noire

The conditions that prompted our 50% sell signal last April have reversed, and we again recommend a 100% position of the amount you have allocated for gold.

In this article, we'll update the indicators that prompted the 50% sell signal last

A picture containing text, plot, line, font Description automatically generated

The SK Long Term Buyer Index for Gold (Sentiment King)

A picture containing text, plot, line, diagram Description automatically generated

The "Puts to Calls" Ratio of GLD (Sentiment King)

A picture containing text, plot, line, diagram Description automatically generated

Number of Daily Put and Call Trades in GLD (Sentiment King)

This article was written by

Michael James McDonald profile picture
Michael James McDonald
3.13K Followers
Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.