The conditions that prompted our 50% sell signal last April have reversed, and we again recommend a 100% position of the amount you have allocated for gold.

In this article, we'll update the indicators that prompted the 50% sell signal last April and show why we now recommend the 100% position.

The long-term trend in Gold remains up

As we said last April, the 50% sell recommendation wasn't a change in our long term bullish view of gold. The sell recommendation was short term and based on shorter term signals.

Our long term bullish view of gold is based on the Sentiment King long term buyer index for gold, which is made from a unique combination of "commitment of traders" data in gold futures. It's shown below.

The SK Long Term Buyer Index for Gold (Sentiment King)

The chart goes back to 2006 and the indicator is used to forecast long term trends in gold. When the indicator gets near the green zone, it's a long term bullish sign. There's only been three times in the last 17 years that gave a long term buy signal, the most recent being last October.

As you can see from the chart, this signal hasn't changed since the indicator is a long ways from the red zone. This is why we're bullish long term and will probably remain so until it changes.

Our short term sell signal last April was based on something else.

"Call" buying in GLD has been decreasing, which is positive for the continuation of the long term trend

We became cautious last April because of the two indicators shown below. They're based on option buying in the gold ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD).

They have both reversed their April short term sell signal and now point to a continuation of the long term uptrend. I'll explain each.

The "Puts to Calls" Ratio of GLD (Sentiment King)

The first chart above represents the puts to calls ratio of the gold ETF (GLD). After giving a strong buy signal last October the ratio had completely reversed by April Showing that there were simply too many "call" buyers for every "put" buyer. So we gave the 50% sell signal.

As you can see, however, the situation has completely reversed in the last two months (see black dashed arrow) and now the ratio is slightly over 1.0. To us that's a strong bullish signal considering the very weak price decline that occurred over the two months.

The next chart shows the key indicator which prompted our April decision. It, too, shows a bullish reversal.

Number of Daily Put and Call Trades in GLD (Sentiment King)

The red line shows the average number of daily "call" trades in GLD while the green line is the number of "put" trade. It was the surge in "call" trades, indicated by the third dash line on the right, that signaled caution.

Since April, the number of call trades has reversed (small black circle) and are now back to levels which allow for a continuation of the long term trend.

Summary

The option activity in GLD that made us cautious in April has reversed and is now at a level we feel will permit gold to continue on its long-term, bullish trend.