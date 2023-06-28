Wall Street Lunch: Getting To Grips With Nvidia

Justin Sullivan

Our top story so far in today's session:

Nvidia (NVDA) has been the stock story of the year and it’s the stock story of the day. That’s coming off the report that Washington could decide to curb AI chip exports to China.

Analysts are weighing in for what this means for Nvidia, the biggest beneficiary of the AI boom. And the impact could be significant.

BofA’s Vivek Arya says that 7% of the company's total revenue and 10% of data center sales could be impacted. He has a Buy on the stock and a price target of $500.

Citi analyst Atif Malik maintained his Buy rating. He pointed out that China will account for 5% to 10% of the $30 billion in total data center sales this year, but added Nvidia should be able to manage.

Malik says overall "AI demand will exceed supply this year and Nvidia can move its chips around."

Moving from financials to the stock, Deutsche Bank’s Jim Reid looked at Nvidia in his Chart of the Day with an eye to valuation.

The chart shows that Nvidia’s price-to-sales ratio has gone from under 10x in October to 40x over the last week.

Compare that to the S&P 500 (SP500) (SPY) (IVV) (VOO) at 2.4x and the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) at 3.6x – “both on the high side of history.”

Reid says “"I’ll be totally honest that I’ve absolutely no idea how to value Nvidia."

He adds that as the “world’s 6th largest company it does matter to macro” so it’s tough not having a framework to value shares.

While “AI will be transformative, the valuation looks stretched."

Now, here’s a look at how trading is shaping up. Stocks are lower, but trading is volatile with Fed chief Jay Powell speaking at the ECB Conference as this is recorded.

The S&P (SP500) and Dow (DJI) are lower and choppy. The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) is also down but showing some resilience in the face of the chip declines. (It turned positive in later trading.)

Powell joins a heavyweight panel with ECB President Lagarde, Bank of England Governor Bailey and Bank of Japan Governor Ueda. So far, he’s been hawkish but in line with what the Fed has communicated since its last decision.

Most notably, Powell says he would not take hikes at consecutive meetings off the table “at all.”

He reiterated the FOMC estimate for two more hikes this year and said decisions would be made with a little more time between them.

Powell also indicated that inflation has been sticky because policy hasn't been restrictive for long enough. That would mean U.S. rates stay higher for longer to get to the 2% inflation target.

Rates came off lows after his remarks. The 2-year Treasury yield (US2Y), closest tied to fed policy, is steady around 4.76%.

Oil (CL1:COM) and gold (XAUUSD:CUR) are little changed.

Among stocks to watch, General Mills (GIS) reported fiscal Q4 revenue and organic sales that fell short of expectations. The food company said sales rose 3% to $5 billion during the quarter. That was shy by $150 million. Organic net sales were up 5% vs. up 6.9% consensus, facing a headwind from a reduction in retailer inventory in North America. General Mills boosted its dividend to 59 cents per share, up 9.3% from the prior dividend.

Snowflake (SNOW) was in focus following its annual developer conference and investor day. Analysts said they see a "favorable" risk-reward scenario for the stock. William Blair analyst Jason Ader resumed coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating, saying the company is not only a leader in the analytical database market, but checks show its platform "is the easiest to use."

Pinterest (PINS) rose after catching an upgrade from Wells Fargo to Overweight due to a "strong catalyst path" over the next 6 to 12 months, including the upcoming Amazon (AMZN) deal. Analyst Ken Gawrelski boosted his price target to $34, saying the company is seeing a "meaningful" acceleration in impressions.

In other news of note, welcome to Stress Test Day.

The Fed is set to release the results of its annual stress tests for 23 banks after the bell. These are the first tests since the regional banking crisis.

Regulators have been exploring more stringent requirements for balance sheets in the wake of the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and two other lenders. The stress tests will show how much capital banks need in the face of a severe economic turmoil and if lenders can stay above the required 4.5% minimum capital ratio during the downturn.

Industry experts are optimistic. They anticipate all 23 will show capital in excess of minimums. The Bank Policy Institute expects the banks' hypothetical losses to be slightly higher this year.

Big names to watch include Citigroup (C), Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Morgan Stanley (MS).

