Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

There's More To Find Under The Hood At AutoZone

Jun. 28, 2023 12:42 PM ETAutoZone, Inc. (AZO)3 Comments
Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
2.12K Followers

Summary

  • While investors may be spooked by AutoZone's relatively high price per share, the company is not wildly overvalued against historic averages.
  • AutoZone is the leader of retail do-it-yourself car repair, and has a fast-growing commercial segment as well.
  • Over the past decade, AutoZone has delivered a total return of 493%, significantly outperforming the broader S&P 500's return of 225%.

AutoZone Auto Parts Store

M. Suhail/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Background

While it is difficult to assert objectively that some businesses are better than others, there are just some businesses and business models out there that are... well... just difficult to make work. Airlines, famously, belong to this category: capital

AZO Total return

Koyfin

forward valuations

Koyfin

This article was written by

Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
2.12K Followers
Looking for value, or lack thereof, throughout the market. Long by nature, short by necessity, generally contrarian.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is opinion and for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Factual errors may exist and will be corrected if identified. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal, and readers should not utilize anything in our research as a sole decision point for transacting in any security for any reason.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

dan-de-man profile picture
dan-de-man
Today, 12:59 PM
Premium
Comments (58)
I think you captured a lot of the key points very well. I retired from AZO 10 or 11 years ago, but had the opportunity to work closely with Phil. He's a top quality leader and knows the business inside and out. I think the business is is in good hands.
And the fundamentals just keep going. The business is a cash machine.
Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
Today, 1:10 PM
Comments (387)
@dan-de-man Thank you for reading, and appreciate the comment!
m
magenta17
Today, 12:53 PM
Comments (4.7K)
$2400 is still a whole lot for 1 share! No thanks not way up here. Company needs to do a stock split. Even 2:1 and they don't pay no divvy, either! Longz AZO! :-)
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.