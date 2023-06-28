Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FXY: Government Officials Warn Of Intervention; Take Profits

Summary

  • The Japanese Yen has weakened by over 5% since early May due to the BOJ's decision to maintain its ultra-dovish policies. This is in contrast to other central banks worldwide, which have adopted more hawkish stances towards inflation.
  • While fundamentals argue for a weaker Yen, Japanese government officials have begun warning of possible intervention to arrest the Yen's decline.
  • Investors who shorted the Yen should consider taking profits now, as the Japanese government may intervene in the FX markets as it did last year when the Yen reached similar levels.

Close up image of Japanese Yen on a white background

gaffera

Back in early May, I presented a case to short the Yen via the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY). With incoming Bank of Japan ("BOJ") Governor Ueda continuing his predecessor's ultra-dovish policies, the Yen was at risk of decoupling from

FXY has declineby over 5% since my article

Figure 1 - FXY has declined by over 5% since my article (Seeking Alpha)

Japanese inflation well above target

Figure 2 - Japanese inflation well above target (Reuters)

USDJPY is nearing last summer's peaks

Figure 3 - USDJPY is nearing last summer's peaks (Author created with price chart from StockCharts.com)

Yen approaching intervention levels from 2022

Figure 4 - Yen approaching intervention levels from 2022 (Financial Times)

FXY September 66/63 put spread should be well in the money

Figure 5 - FXY September 66/63 put spread should be well in the money (Author created with price chart from StockCharts.com)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.21K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

