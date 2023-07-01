Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Disney: Iger Is Reviving Chapek's Metaverse Dreams

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.06K Followers

Summary

  • DIS has partnered with AAPL for the Vision Pro spatial headset by offering Disney+ streaming content and interactive 4D gameplay experiences.
  • This partnership could boost DIS' revenue from 2024 onwards while diversifying its monetization opportunities thanks to the robust IP portfolio.
  • The virtual theme park remains a long-term possibility, expanding on its physical theme park and cruise experiences.
  • As a result of the diversified strategies, DIS may be a long-term winner at these depressed levels, with excellent upside potential to our price target of $128.87.
  • Naturally, given the uncertain macroeconomic outlook and bearish market sentiments, anyone who adds DIS here must be very patient since recovery may take longer than expected.

Apple Unveils New Products At Its Worldwide Developers Conference

Justin Sullivan

The Revival Of The Metaverse Investment Thesis

We previously covered Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in May 2023, covering its mixed FQ2'23 performance then. The company had been impacted by the elevated interest rate environment and churn in

DIS' Partnership With AAPL

YouTube

DIS 3W Stock Price

TradingView

DIS 1Y Stock Price

TradingView

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.06K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.