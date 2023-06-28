Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SCHE: Attractive Valuation But Exposure To China Is Way Too High

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.8K Followers

Summary

  • The Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has attractive valuations and improving fundamentals in emerging markets, but its high exposure to China and its underperformance compared to the S&P 500 makes it a risky investment.
  • Despite a decline in 2022, SCHE has stabilized in 2023, and its valuation is more attractive, with the revised Buffett Indicator showing that the market valuation of the top countries in SCHE's portfolio as either fair or cheap.
  • However, the ETF's high exposure to China, which faces potential long-term economic challenges, and its underperformance compared to the S&P 500 due to the higher risk of emerging markets, make it a less desirable long-term holding for investors.

BRICS economy and policies concept : Flags of BRICS or group of five major emerging national economy i.e Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa. BRICS members are all leading developing countries.

William_Potter

Introduction

Emerging markets often have better GDP growth than developed markets. However, does better GDP growth translate to better returns for investors? In this article, we will analyze Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) and provide our analysis

Chart

YCharts

Chart

YCharts

A picture containing text, plot, line, diagram Description automatically generated

MacroMicro

Chart

YCharts

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, line Description automatically generated

TradingEconomics.Com

Chart

YCharts

This article was written by

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.8K Followers
I am a value focused investor. Stocks rise and fall for many different reasons that we often cannot predict. Eventually, it is those companies with a wide moat and the ability to generate cash flow that prevail. Therefore, my investment focus is to find value stocks that are able to generate cash flow, with sustainable dividends and provide growth over time. I focus my attention on analyzing large-capped dividend growth stocks, REITs and ETFs. I aim at providing a quarterly update and insights on stocks I follow. Please feel free to browse the articles that I wrote and provide any comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.