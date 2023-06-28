Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. High Yield: What's Priced In?

Jun. 28, 2023 12:30 PM ETWFHY
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.99K Followers

Summary

  • The hawkish pause from the Fed has captured the lion’s share of the headlines in the bond market of late, and rightfully so.
  • With the Fed raising rates at a historical pace in this cycle and recession still a topic of conversation, the default rate becomes an integral part of the HY conversation.
  • Based on the lagged effects of Fed rate hikes, a further increase in the U.S. speculative-grade default rate seems to be a reasonable expectation as we move further into the year.

Rising bond market yield.

Torsten Asmus

By Kevin Flanagan

The “hawkish pause” from the Fed has captured the lion’s share of the headlines in the bond market of late, and rightfully so. Against this backdrop, investors have been left to wonder: where is that recession nearly everyone was expecting

U.S. High Yield: What’s Priced In?

Kevin Flanagan, Head of Fixed Income Strategy

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.99K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.