Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pinterest: Increased Engagement Ahead Of Amazon Partnership - Reiterate Buy Rating

Jun. 28, 2023 12:40 PM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS)1 Comment
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Pinterest is rising on an analyst note citing increased engagement, which comes as the Amazon partnership is set to come online by the end of the year.
  • The company is on strong financial footing, and management appears focused on driving further margin expansion.
  • Positive momentum in the stock price is likely to be met with positive momentum in the fundamentals.
  • I see sizable upside ahead as the company executes on monetization initiatives.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Pinterest Is A Visual Discovery Engine For Ideas Like Dinner Recipes, Home And Style Inspiration, And More

Rich Polk

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has been a surprisingly resilient stock in the social media sector. While PINS faces similar relevance risk as struggling peer Snapchat (SNAP), it also is generating positive cash flow similar to top peer

Chart
Data by YCharts

revenue

2023 Q1 Slides

MAUs

2023 Q1 Slides

ARPU

2023 Q1 Slides

adjusted EBITDA

2023 Q1 Slides

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

Sign Up For My Premium Service "Best of Breed Growth Stocks"

After a historic valuation reset, the growth investing landscape has changed. Get my best research at your fingertips today. 

Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:

  • My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
  • My best 10 investment reports monthly.
  • My top picks in the beaten down tech sector.
  • My investing strategy for the current market.
  • and much more

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks Today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
28.75K Followers
High conviction investment ideas in the winners of tomorrow.

Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Get access to his highest conviction ideas here


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

N
Natturner1966
Today, 1:12 PM
Premium
Comments (1.96K)
Well , the unknown part of how exactly Pinterest will monetize the advertising relationship with Amazon and how profitable it will be is why it makes the stock attractive. If it works out, the stock rips. It it doesn’t then one must anticipate the stock will revert back to $22 until they can figure it out. It’s not exactly the worst position to be in. Long from $23.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.