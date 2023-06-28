Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Two Harbors Investment: Net Spread Trails Peers

Jun. 28, 2023 1:29 PM ETTwo Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)AGNC, NLY
Geoffrey Seiler
Summary

  • Two Harbors Investment is a mortgage REIT that primarily invests in residential agency mortgage-backed securities and mortgage servicing rights.
  • TWO's book value has held up better than other mortgage REITs due to its MSR investments, which tend to perform well in a rising rate environment, offsetting declines in its agency MBS portfolio.
  • However, TWO has underperformed in net interest spread and had to reduce its quarterly dividend by 25%.
Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) is cheap trading at a big discount to book, but it hasn’t managed net interest spreads as well as some of its peers.

Company Profile

TWO is a mortgage REIT that primarily invests in residential agency

Geoffrey Seiler
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

