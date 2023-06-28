Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia's AI Ambitions Under Pressure Amid U.S.-China Trade War

Jun. 28, 2023
Nathan Aisenstadt profile picture
Nathan Aisenstadt
Nathan Aisenstadt

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation is one of the largest technology companies in the world, and in a relatively short time has become a world leader in visual computing and artificial intelligence.
  • The company's share price has grown by about 168.54% since the beginning of 2023, outperforming major competitors in the technology sector.
  • Nvidia Corporation's Q1 FY 2024 financial results significantly beat analysts' expectations, with revenues of $7.19 billion.
  • On the other hand, the intensifying economic and geopolitical confrontation between China and the U.S., which could significantly reduce exports of the company's flagship GPUs to China, is putting downward pressure on Nvidia's share price.
  • We initiate our coverage of Nvidia with a "hold" rating for the next 12 months.

Красивая дама играет в игру дота желание выиграть носить полосатый пуловер изолированных розовый фон

Deagreez/iStock via Getty Images

Founded in 1993 by Chris Malachowski, current CEO Jensen Huang, and Curtis Priem, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is one of the largest technology companies in the world and has become a global leader in visual

Nvidia

Nathan Aisenstadt
Comments (6)

Nathan Aisenstadt profile picture
Nathan Aisenstadt
Article Update Today, 1:39 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments
Greetings.

Thank you for reading our article and following us. We appreciate it. As promised, we began to publish an analysis of the companies from the list. We will post articles about Apple and Ford in the next two days.

Thank you all again.
A
ALEX_19
Today, 1:43 PM
Comments
I think Nvidia shares can close the gap. What do you think about it?
264
Today, 1:38 PM
Comments
CNBC stated today that the CFO from Nvidia stated that this would have no immediate impact of financial results for Nvidia.
Nathan Aisenstadt profile picture
Nathan Aisenstadt
Today, 1:41 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments
@264 Greetings.

I have seen this information.
I am attaching a link to this news for those who are not.

Link: www.reuters.com/...

Thanks for the comment.
T
TripLiars
Today, 2:19 PM
Premium
Comments
@264 I tend to believe it because of the pant up demand for NVDA GPUs and large order backlogs.
fpsully profile picture
fpsully
Today, 2:38 PM
Premium
Comments
@Nathan Aisenstadt Thanks for link. Note NVIDIA reacted to previous ban on A100 and H100 Advanced AI GPUs by producing less powerful A800 AI GPUs and this is where the focus is now. ByteDance just announced $1 Billion order for use in LLMs and admin has stated that NVIDIA can get permit so don't count NVIDIA out yet. Also, A100 and H100 GPUs are backlogged and Taiwan Semi is going full steam ahead.
