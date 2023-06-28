Stockah/iStock via Getty Images

The Materials sector has enjoyed a June reprieve from relative losses to the S&P 500 earlier this year. It is among the top-performing areas of the equity market in the last few weeks, and I see upside potential in shares of Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK).

A low valuation is married with a better technical outlook, so I am upgrading the stock from a hold to a buy.

Materials Sector Bounces In June

According to Bank of America Global Research, CCK is a leading global supplier of metal packaging products (primarily beverage and food cans) to consumer products companies. CCK is organized as follows: Americas Beverage (39% of total sales), European Beverage (16%), Asia Pacific (12%), Transit Packaging (22%), and a non-Reportable segment (11%). CCK operates in 47 countries with over 33,000 employees.

The Pennsylvania-based $10.4 billion market cap Container & Packaging industry company within the Materials sector trades at a near-market 17.2 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a small 1.1% dividend yield, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Back in April, CCK reported an EPS beat but missed on its topline estimates. Adjusted EPS tallied $1.20 for Q1 versus the $1.05 consensus figure. Sales fell 6% YoY, but earnings per share verified significantly above Crown's $1.00 to $1.10 prior guidance. Its Americas segment sported strong volume growth while international markets were mixed. The management team's Q2 guide was below Street estimates, but shares rallied in the days after the announcement, nevertheless. EBITDA is seen climbing 8% to 12%, and CCK still sees 2023 free cash flow of $500 million. Just recently, the sell-side team at Jefferies put the stock on its Franchise Picks List.

Everything is generally on track, but key risks include adverse weather impact to earnings during the volatile Q3 period, FX translation risks (currency changes dinged Q1 EPS by two cents), and falling consumer demand trends should a recession strike.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings falling sharply this year but then rebounding at a high pace in 2024. Per-share profits are then forecast as rising to $8 by 2025. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is more upbeat over the coming years. Dividends, meanwhile, are expected to remain at $0.88 through '25. With mid-teens P/E multiples and the company being near trough earnings, the valuation is not all that bad. Moreover, its EV/EBITDA ratio is considerably less than that of the broad market, and free cash flow is projected to rise to strong levels.

Crown Holdings: Earnings, Valuation, and Free Cash Flow Forecasts

If we assume $7 of EPS over the next 12 months and apply a 15 multiple, then the stock should be near $105 - I assert a higher P/E ratio is warranted compared to its 5-year average based on the company being near trough earnings.

CCK: A Low P/E Considering Out-Year EPS Growth

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q2 2023 earnings date of Monday, July 24 AMC with a conference call immediately after the results hit the tape. You can listen live here.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Technical Take

CCK's momentum and trends have improved since I initially opined on the stock last January. There are emerging signs that the downtrend has ended, and a new uptrend could be getting underway. Notice in the chart below that after notching a low in October 2022, shares have consolidated in the $75 to $90 zone. After successfully testing that support in early June, the stock snapped back to $90 just recently.

Also, take a look at the RSI momentum indicator at the top of the graph - it shows bullish divergence while price revisited the near-term lows. Moreover, a bullish golden cross has just now been completed - whereby the shorter-term 50-day moving average crosses above the longer-term 200-day moving average. Overall, while CCK is near resistance, there are cues that the bulls are about to make their next move.

CCK: Shares Bucking Up Against Resistance, Improved Momentum, Golden Cross

The Bottom Line

I am upgrading CCK to a buy from a hold rating. Its valuation remains strong, and the technicals have turned more bullish compared to earlier this year.