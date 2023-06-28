Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TQQQ: Be Careful With Too Much Leverage After The Run-Up In The Nasdaq

Jun. 28, 2023 1:52 PM ETProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (TQQQ)3 Comments
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF is a leveraged fund that aims to achieve three times the daily performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index, making it highly susceptible to big swings.
  • TQQQ has seen significant gains over the past year, mainly from January, attracting the attention of swing traders.
  • However, investors should approach this fund cautiously due to macro-headwinds that could limit further gains and make TQQQ a risky investment option.
Getting Promoted

Marko Geber

Main Thesis/Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ) as an investment option as its current market price. This is a leveraged fund with an objective to seek "daily

1-Year Chart (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/TQQQ' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/TQQQ' title='ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF'>TQQQ</a>)

1-Year Chart (TQQQ) (Google Finance)

Examples of Swaps in TQQQ's Holdings

Examples of Swaps in TQQQ's Holdings (Invesco)

Underlying Index Performance (First Half of the Year)

Underlying Index Performance (First Half of the Year) (Bloomberg)

NASDAQ 100 Volatility

NASDAQ 100 Volatility (Yahoo Finance)

June Returns (Multiple Benchmarks)

June Returns (Multiple Benchmarks) (S&P Global)

Inflation and Wages (YOY Change)

Inflation and Wages (YOY Change) (Bloomberg)

This article was written by

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
8.21K Followers
CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields

I've been in the Financial Services sector since 2008, which unsurprisingly gives me an invaluable insight in how markets can turn. I was a D1 athlete in college (men's tennis), where I studied Finance. My MBA is also in Finance.

My readers/followers can trust that I won't pump any investment nor discuss a topic I don't genuinely follow and research. In that spirit, I list my portfolio here for transparency

Broad market: VOO; QQQ; DIA, RSP

Sectors: VPU, BUI; VDE, IXC, RYE; XRT

Non-US: EWC; EWU; EIRL

Dividends: DGRO; SDY, SCHD

Municipals/Debt Funds: NEA, PDO, BBN

Stocks: WMT, JPM, MAA, SWBI, MCD, DG, WM

Cash position: 30%

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Deebeeng profile picture
Deebeeng
Today, 1:58 PM
Premium
Comments (1.09K)
SQQQ to the rescue
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Today, 2:09 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.05K)
Ha! I'm not sure about that!
Deebeeng profile picture
Deebeeng
Today, 2:12 PM
Premium
Comments (1.09K)
@Dividend Seeker little insanity hedge. Short term of course
