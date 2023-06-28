Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cavco Industries: Impressive Long-Term Top And Bottom Line Growth

Summary

  • Cavco Industries is a small cap stock which has delivered double-digit revenue, earnings and cash flow growth over the last ten years.
  • Cavco's recent acquisition of Solitaire Homes has expanded its manufacturing capabilities into Mexico and strengthened its retail position.
  • Despite a major decline in backlog, the company has shown resilience due to its agile business model.

Property, home insurance, buy, sell and rent concept.

mohd izzuan/iStock via Getty Images

Small-cap home building stock, Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO), gets little analyst coverage. However, it has quietly been strengthening its fundamentals and rewarding investors with generous returns since its return to the market in

graph

One year price return versus peers (SeekingAlpha.com)

slide

Brand portfolio (Investor presentation 2023)

table

Revenue growth (Sec.gov)

slide

Manufactured homes shipped per year (Investor Presentation 2023)

graph

Annual revenue growth (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Gross profit FY23 versus FY22 (table)

graph

Annual Earnings versus consensus (SeekingAlpha.com)

graph

Annual levered free cash flow (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Cash flow (sec.gov)

table

Relative peer valuation (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Growth versus peers (SeekingAlpha.com)

I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Comments (1)

Growth Stock Prospector profile picture
Growth Stock Prospector
Today, 2:07 PM
Analyst
Comments (306)
Very interesting. Thanks for bringing this to my attention.
