Small-cap home building stock, Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO), gets little analyst coverage. However, it has quietly been strengthening its fundamentals and rewarding investors with generous returns since its return to the market in 2003. Cavco boasts long-term top-line growth, consistent cash flow and consecutive solid annual earnings performance. Furthermore, the company has shown its ability to maintain healthy profit margins under a constrained economic environment. It has a generous share repurchase program and completed an acquisition of one of its industry competitors earlier this year. This could bring long-term upside due to increased manufacturing capacity and distribution tapping into the long-term tailwind brought forward by the shortage of affordable housing in the USA. Over the last year, the stock has been more fruitful than some of its manufactured housing peers, rewarding investors with returns of 47.80%.

One year price return versus peers

Although cautious of industry headwinds impacting the FY23 Earnings Report, ongoing concerns of a recession and the decline in backlog, Cavco is proving itself a worthy long-term stock to hold. Therefore, investors may want to take a bullish stance on this company.

Cavco's compelling business model

Cavco Industries, Inc. is a non-traditional small-cap player in the house-building industry. It makes factory-built homes to order and sells them through an extensive network of retailers in the USA and, more recently, in Mexico. Furthermore, it has a smaller revenue-generating financial services segment, which softens the housing industry's seasonal lows. Most homes sold by Cavco follow the HUD standards to ensure a minimum standard requirement for manufactured homes in the States. Manufactured houses are significantly cheaper, quicker to build and more customizable. Furthermore, the company does not deal with the capital-intensive requirements of owning land. The products are sold under a more comprehensive number of brand names.

Brand portfolio

Cavco builds on demand, therefore, has greater flexibility and control of its costs during challenging demand environments. In Q4 2023, amidst headwinds, the company generated an operating income of $54.3 million and maintained a positive TTM levered free cash flow of $124.8 million. Simultaneously, the company can easily upscale its manufacturing facilities to meet an increasing order rate which the management team has reported over the last few months.

Cavco has grown its business on the retail and manufacturing front with a recent acquisition of Solitaire Homes. It now has 29 homebuilding lines throughout the United States, thanks to acquiring two production lines in Mexico. Distribution is through an extensive network of independent distribution points and 64 company-owned retail stores, five located in Texas.

The company has also released a consumer-facing digital platform, cavcohomes.com, which could become one of the leading sales channels in the future. Early signs of benefits include increased lead generation and ease of use, especially for smaller retailers.

Growing demand for manufactured homes

A recent study indicated that 48.9% of the US cannot afford a $250,000 home. The average Cavco factory-built house sold in 2023 was $106,805 versus a traditional cottage with a median price of $440,300 in 2022.

Revenue growth

We can see that even amidst tough industrial headwinds, total homes sold have increased annually. In FY 2021, the company sold 14,214 factory-built homes, which grew to 19,376 in FY2023. Furthermore, during the Q4 Earnings call, management was optimistic about increased orders this year and indicated that new home sales could improve. Net orders were double the number the company had in Q3 2023. We can also see an upward trend in demand if we look at the trending data below. In 2022, a total of 112,882 manufactured houses were shipped.

Manufactured homes shipped per year

Financials and valuation

It is incredibly pleasing to look at the trending data for Cavco, with revenue, earnings and cash flow all showing double-digit growth over ten years. We can see that revenue has a ten-year CAGR of 17.5%; the gross margins have been increasing over the last four years and are currently at 24.90%. Revenue is generated from its factory-built housing and its financial services.

Annual revenue growth

In FY 2023, the gross profit margin increased due to higher sales prices and more housing units sold. However, the financial services segment saw decreased gross profit due to market fluctuations and raised weather-related claims.

Gross profit FY23 versus FY22 (table)

Excluding FY2020, we can see that Cavco has exceeded EPS expectations for more than a decade. Moreover, the company has witnessed a 48% increase in its yearly EPS over the same time frame. Due to the slowdown in demand and lack of backlog there is the expectation that EPS will be lower for FY2024 at $23.82.

Annual Earnings versus consensus

The company's levered free cash flow TTM is $124.8 million and has remained positive, despite inconsistent growth. The net cash increased YoY, thanks to better inventory management and higher profitability, but was negatively affected by rising loan costs.

Annual levered free cash flow
Cash flow

Cavco is in a strong financial position, with a healthy cash level that allows for acquisitions and share repurchases. In Q4 of 2023, they repurchased $30 million worth of shares. Their current ratio of 2.74 and quick ratio of 1.34 indicate that they can cover their short-term liabilities.

Since my first article in December 2022, the value of its stock has increased by 30.11%. Currently, Cavco has a market cap of $2.42 billion and an attractive forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, making it undervalued compared to other companies in its industry. Additionally, its price-to-sales ratio of 1.15 is intriguing when compared to its peers. Over both the short and long term, Cavco has demonstrated stronger growth than its direct competitor Skyline Champion (SKY), adding to its resilience in a more challenging economic environment.

Relative peer valuation
Growth versus peers

Risks

One of the major concerns in the home building industry is consumer demand which is threatened by the loom of a recession, high inflation and expensive mortgage rates. Over one year, Cavco saw a significant drop in its backlog. Q4 2023, the backlog was $244 million versus $1.1 billion in Q4 2022. Furthermore, we must know the industry's competitiveness, which could impact the company's growth and profit margins. Although Cavco has made a significant acquisition which could increase its sales, we should be aware that it has expanded its retail locations while the market has yet to recover, which could increase its costs if these locations do not attract sufficient new customers.

Final thoughts

Investors may want to consider taking a bullish stance on Cavco, as it is an affordable stock with a strong trading history and a long track record of top-line growth. Over the last ten years, it has maintained a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 17.5%, while its cash flow and earnings have grown at 40% and 48%, respectively. Additionally, it has a generous share buyback program and a significant long-term upside from its acquisition that expands its manufacturing into Mexico and increases its distribution capabilities within the US market.