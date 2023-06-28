Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Entain: Betting On Gambling Adaption In The U.S.

Jun. 28, 2023 1:57 PM ETEntain Plc (GMVHF)GMVHY
Summary

  • Entain's share price has underperformed compared to its main peer Flutter Entertainment, and the company is trading at a considerable discount to the sum of its parts.
  • Entain's 50% stake in BetMGM offers significant growth potential in the US online sports betting and iGaming market, with the joint venture expected to turn profitable in H2 2023.
  • A sum-of-the-parts analysis values Entain at 1686p per share, 38% higher than the current stock price, making it an attractive opportunity for long-term investors.

Online bet and analytics and statistics for soccer game

alphaspirit

We present a long thesis on Entain (OTCPK:GMVHF) in the light of recent underperformance, while exploring different facets of the business. We think this is an attractive opportunity to accumulate shares in a growing company trading at a considerable

A diagram of a company's company's company's company's company's company's company's company's company's company's company's company' Description automatically generated with medium confidence

FY 2022 Results Presentation

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, design Description automatically generated

FY 2022 Results Presentation

A screenshot of a cellphone Description automatically generated with medium confidence

FY 2022 Results Presentation

A picture containing text, font, screenshot Description automatically generated

Author's estimates

A picture containing text, receipt, number, screenshot Description automatically generated

Author's estimates

L/S Equity, Event-Driven, and Activism. Independent and differentiated fundamental analysis.I am a former hedge fund analyst with a passion for research and analysis in my free time. I am to identify attractive investment opportunities and provide added value to my readers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GMVHF, GMVHY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

