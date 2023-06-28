Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 28, 2023 1:02 PM ETGlobal Blue Group Holding AG (GB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.32K Followers

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 28, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jacques Stern - President and CEO

Roxane Dufour - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jacques Stern

Good morning. I am Jacques Stern, the CEO of Global Blue. And I will today present the Fiscal Year Results '22-'23 with Roxane Dufour, CFO of Global Blue.

Before I leave the floor to Roxane, let me first give you the key highlights of this results for '22-'23. First, happy to report significant improvement of the adjusted EBITDA at €78 million versus minus €10 billion last year, which represent 46% of 2019-2020 fiscal year. Second, we have a healthy balance sheet with a strong position of cash of €240 million at the end of March '22-'23.

Third, we have noticed an acceleration of the recovery in April and May '23. More in detail in my presentation, but two figures, which are important in Continental Europe, recovery has now reached 115% versus 109% in the last quarter of our fiscal year, so from January to March. And in APAC, the recovery has now reached 104% in April and May versus 87% in Q4, of our fiscal year '22-'23.

Beside the current level of recovery that I have just exposed Global Blue will further benefit from Mainland China reopening which is only started. And from that point of view, I will come back on the simulation that we have made, which if we basically take the extrapolation on 12 months over Q4, and we simulate 125% recovery of Chinese, then the Group will reach over €200 million. I will come back on that.

Last but not least, beside this current rate of recovery, and the expected one, thanks to the Chinese, Global Blue should benefit from strong long term driver. I will come

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.