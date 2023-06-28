Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Meta's Bullish Rally Has A Lot Of Steam Left

Jun. 28, 2023 2:15 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)
Summary

  • Meta stock has recovered most of the losses of last year and is now merely 20% away from its prior peak.
  • Meta’s resilience in the face of Apple’s privacy changes, TikTok growth, and regulatory challenges supports the bull case for the stock.
  • Meta is already looking to build an alternative to Twitter, and we could see future social media features getting assimilated within the company’s platform.
  • We could see 15% to 20% annual EPS growth through operational efficiency, higher monetization, and buybacks in the next few years.
  • There are a lot of growth avenues available for Meta in the next few years, which should help the company deliver good returns.

Facebook Parent Company Meta Reports Strong Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock has seen a significant turnaround in the last few months. The stock is now only 20% lower than the prior peak reached in September 2021. The company has also shown a lot of resilience in dealing

Monthly active people on Meta's platform.

Company Filing

Buybacks, EPS, and forward EPS projections of Meta.

YCharts

Forward PE ratio of Meta, Apple, and Microsoft.

YCharts

This article was written by

Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
6.94K Followers
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

