Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bioventus: Return Of The King

Jun. 28, 2023 2:18 PM ETBioventus Inc. (BVS)
Busted IPO Forum profile picture
Busted IPO Forum
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Shares of medical device concern Bioventus Inc. have more than tripled off their May 4th intraday low as a decent Q1 2023 report and the return of its ex-CEO have provided confidence.
  • That said, Bioventus stock is still off over 80% from its all-time high after an aggressive acquisition spree put the company in breach of certain covenants in its credit agreement.
  • With one divestment in process, a just-completed restructuring, and continuing headwinds in its hyaluronic acid business, the recent insider buying merited a deeper dive into this busted IPO.
  • An investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Busted IPO Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Nerve cells or Neurons

Peddalanka Ramesh Babu/iStock via Getty Images

It's amazing how a little tomorrow can make up for a whole lot of yesterday.”― John Guare.

Today, we take a deeper look at a small medical device concern, whose stock has seen a huge

Stock Chart

Seeking Alpha

First Quarter Performance

May Company Presentation

First Quarter Performance: Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

May Company Presentation

Author's note: I present and update my best small-cap Busted IPO stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Busted IPO Forum. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking on our logo below!

This article was written by

Busted IPO Forum profile picture
Busted IPO Forum
8.17K Followers
Profit from 'Busted IPOs' - attractive but unloved small and midcap stocks

The Busted IPO Forum founded by Bret Jensen, is a hypothetical $200K portfolio built of stocks that have been public for 18 months to five years that are significantly under their offering price. Many times after the initial analyst hyperbole has died and lockups have expired, these same companies can be had for .30 to .50 cents on the dollar from when the shares went public. As lucrative as this niche has been for my portfolio over the years, a service or newsletter has not existed that covered this segment of the market -- until now! The goal in creating the Busted IPO Forum is to build a portfolio of 15-20 small cap and mid cap busted IPOs which consistently outperform the Russell 2000 over time. As of 07/02/2021 our model portfolio has generated an overall return of 73.84% substantially above the 52.37% gain from the Russell 2000 over the same time frame.

• • •

Specializing in profiling high beta sectors, Bret Jensen founded and also manages The Biotech Forum, The Insiders Forum, and the Busted IPO Forum model portfolios. Finding “gems” in the biotech and small-cap stock sectors, these highly volatile spaces proven hugely successful have empowered Bret Jensen's own investing portfolio.

• • •

Learn more about Bret Jensen's Marketplace offerings:

The Insiders Forum | The Biotech Forum | Busted IPO Forum

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.