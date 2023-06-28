Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nathan's Famous: Good Company, But I Don't Relish The Price

Undercover Alpha
Summary

  • Nathan's Famous is a well-run, asset-light consumer staple with a strong balance sheet, steady revenue growth, and a history of shareholder return.
  • The COVID-19 recovery has boosted Nathan's fundamentals and stock price, but as recovery tailwinds subside, revenue growth may slow substantially.
  • Nathan's Famous is fully priced at its current levels.

Investment Thesis

Most Americans have heard of Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs and many probably watch the Nathan’s Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4th, but few have heard of the stock. In this article, I will

Nathan's Fundamentals

I am a graduate student whose secret hobby is investing and learning about companies. My finance knowledge is self-taught. I am striving to learn from the greats to create my own unique investing style. Idols: Peter Lynch, Warren Buffett

Comments (1)

Nat Stewart
Today, 2:40 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Nathan's Famous is of the best brands in consumer staples-packaged meats. The business is worth ~$120/share or so, perhaps significantly more.
