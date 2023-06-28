Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Oracle: Don't Ignore The Profitability Factor

Jun. 28, 2023 2:38 PM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL)
Summary

  • Oracle closed the fiscal 2023 with strong growth and profitability numbers.
  • Cloud migration delineates accelerated rates of growth, which will push the revenue mix further in a favorable direction, with gradual integration of efficiencies and synergies into profitability gains.
  • Growth factor suggests ORCL’s stock is fairly valued, while the profitability factor hides a 20% upside potential.

Oracle To Report Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

The continued migration to the cloud computing environment is playing well for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The company is benefiting from high-digit growth numbers in cloud services, which continued to shape a more favorable revenue mix. Going forward, the cloud onboarding

Chart
Data by YCharts

P/S and future revenue growth scatter

P/S and future revenue growth scatter (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation

Valuation (Seeking Alpha; author's estimates)

Valuation

Valuation (Seeking Alpha; author's estimates)

EV/EBITDA and EBITDA margin scatter

EV/EBITDA and EBITDA margin scatter (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

InSight Analytics profile picture
InSight Analytics
331 Followers
My investment approach is focused on determining attractively valued high quality stocks with near and long term growth drivers based on fundamental analysis, industry/macro trends.*Associated with Atlas Equity Research

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

