Justin Sullivan

The continued migration to the cloud computing environment is playing well for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The company is benefiting from high-digit growth numbers in cloud services, which continued to shape a more favorable revenue mix. Going forward, the cloud onboarding of customers provides for accelerated growth, while the M&A policy could significantly underpin the organic growth. The big capacity investments may unlock efficiencies as they are getting filled, which along with the gradual integration of the company's acquisitions could unroll synergy effects and contribute to profitability. Moreover, with the leading positions in the cloud software area and cost-wise dominance of OCI, the company is able to capture above-average growth. Add to that Oracle's preference for running generative AI workloads by a decent number of technology developers, which could contribute to acceleration. I believe ORCL stock has a 20% upside potential from the current stock price as the profitability factor, which is one of the most appealing features of the company, starts to weigh in more.

Favorable cloud computing/software outlook

Last year we witnessed a significant growth in the IT spending for digital business initiatives, mainly in data center systems, due to the accelerated cloud capacity build-up. As I used to write for cloud stocks, the focus of global information technology expenditures is now expected to shift to the software area, thus benefiting the cloud solution providers by filling in that capacity. Although the enterprise IT budgets are feeling pressure from macro headwinds, the cloud computing industry could remain resilient on the back of the expected 12.3% growth in software spending. Indeed, spending on cloud computing remains a priority. This is evidenced by a 20.7% growth in end-users spending on public cloud services forecasted for 2023, surpassing 10% share in the worldwide IT budget. It should be noted that this is against the backdrop of 5.5% increase in overall IT investments.

What makes it even more appealing for Oracle, is that the main contributors to the cloud industry will be IaaS and SaaS. The rapid growth in the former could be provided by active migration to the cloud environment and transition to hyperscale infrastructure. From the beginning of the year, a new driver has been added, as in order to test LLMs and run AI tools and digital twins, huge computing power is required. Moreover, 60% of organizations are using hybrid cloud to some extent, where the fastest growing categories of enterprise cloud software are ERP, CRM, SCM, CX, and HCM, which are also taking off a new level thanks to the rapid progress in the development of AI technologies.

Oracle's business is relatively diversified. Areas such as hardware and license support have remained stable over the years. But the main driver for the company's business in the cloud segment, which surpassed a 30% share in the revenue mix at the end of fiscal 2023, compared to 20% in fiscal 2020. Cloud services revenue more than doubled its growth to 47% YoY from 21% YoY in fiscal 2022. Over the last 5-year period, the company has undergone a significant shift towards cloud offerings due to the growing popularity of SaaS applications, where organizations are gradually replacing on-precise software with cloud solutions. Compared to hyperscalers (AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud), the company could be considered as a pure-play cloud business. Moving to the point, the hyperscalers have not the best business set-up to benefit from the accelerating demand for cloud solutions, since their main revenue streams are more exposed to the macro downturn. Hence, Oracle could benefit most prominently from the favorable cloud computing outlook, having a most favorable revenue mix for the purpose.

Oracle's cloud infrastructure portfolio is likely growing faster than many other providers, where the revenue growth was 10% YoY as the customers continued to scale cloud operations and increase computing power. In the meantime, demand for cloud infrastructure services powered by Oracle Cloud Gen2 surged 7x. The latter puts the company among the main beneficiaries of the rapid development of AI, as the platform has become a preferred destination for customers in terms of working with generative AI. For reference, Gen2 utilizes more advanced clusters, in which CPUs and GPUs are interconnected via RDMA network, providing direct access to the RAM of another networked computer without involving its operating system. As a result, such clusters secure high bandwidth, low latency, and more productivity, where more than 30 AI developers requiring more computing power to run LLMs recently signed more than $2 billion of capacity in Oracle Gen2 Cloud.

Alongside the Oracles SaaS offerings and Gen2 OCI cloud services, there should be a third pillar for the circle to close. Indeed, the company is leading in the Database segment, with MySQL HeatWave disrupting the database-as-a-service market thanks to real-time analytics capabilities. I believe this is a perfect blend of offerings to dominate the migration to the cloud computing environment.

Overall, the growth rates look very strong, but the stock rallied significantly over the past 12 months, which is strikingly compared to Global X Cloud Computing ETF, which tracks cloud stocks. And despite ORCL's stock backing up recently, I believe it's not too late for those who are missing out so far, but later on this point.

Data by YCharts

Oracle recently introduced the next generation of OCI Compute E5 cloud infrastructure services powered by 4th generation AMD EPYC processors. The new solution could make it a preferred option thanks to greater flexibility in the use of computing resources, which allows customers to choose a more suitable option.

Going forward, the company reaffirms its commitment to long-term goals. By 2026, Oracle intends to reach up to $65 billion in revenue, which implies a CAGR of around 10% with a target on operating profitability of 45%. Concerning profitability, the company's EBITDA margin of 38% is almost twice the average for Microsoft (MSFT), SAP SE (SAP), Salesforce (CRM), Amazon (AMZN), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG), Workday (WDAY), and IBM (IBM), presented later in the article. Although the company's $28.3 billion acquisition of healthcare software company Cerner made a significant contribution to the financial results, the operating profitability in the final quarter of fiscal 2023 registered a decrease to 30% GAAP, which could be ascribed to the much faster growth of cloud services revenue compared to higher-margin license support revenue. Moreover, such a massive acquisition of a lower-margin Cerner could take a while to be integrated into Oracle's infrastructure and bring profitability back to the company's standards.

Valuation is missing the profitability factor

Switching to valuation compared to the aforementioned selection, let's consider the P/S ranking. ORCL's stock is currently trading at 6.54x P/S, which represents a 28% premium to the comparable median of 5.13x. However, I would better incorporate the future growth expectations to see how it would look like on a chart.

P/S and future revenue growth scatter (Seeking Alpha)

Right on the trendline, suggesting that the company's 11.3% growth estimate justifies the P/S valuation at 6.54x. As a result, it appears that Oracle deserves to be valued at almost 30% premium to the peer selection, implying that the stock is fairly valued. Still, let's make more precise calculations.

Valuation (Seeking Alpha; author's estimates)

Summarizing the above table, Oracle is trading at a PS to growth ratio of 0.58x, slightly higher than the 0.55x median level for the peers. Worth noting, that when we are incorporating future sales growth prospects into the calculations, the mentioned 28% premium contracts to just 5% on PSG ratio. And in order to arrive at the fair value, we could take a reverse movement by multiplying the median PSG with the company's growth outlook to obtain a 6.24x P/S ratio. Applying the TTM revenue of $50 billion implies a target capitalization of $311.9 billion, or $155 per share. The calculations result in a slight downside potential of 2.7% to conclude that the ORCL is fairly valued at this point.

However, as the chapter suggests, profitability could add an upside potential to ORCL's stock price. So let's examine the EV/EBITDA multiple through the prism of the EBITDA margin now. At first sight, the company is trading at a slight 2.8% discount on EV/EBITDA to the comp's 14.8x median. However, as I mentioned above, Oracle has a significantly higher profitability on the EBITDA line, contrasting with the 20.8% median.

Valuation (Seeking Alpha; author's estimates)

As a result, in terms of EV/EBITDA to respective margin ratio, Oracle ranks with a discount of 40%, or 0.38x compared to 0.64x for the selection. And implying the same logic (in particular, multiplying 0.64x on ORCL's EBITDA margin, and then on $19.2 billion TTM EBITDA) and making appropriate adjustments, the implied capitalization should come at $384 billion, or $141.5 per share with a 20% upside potential. But, let's visualize this as well.

EV/EBITDA and EBITDA margin scatter (Seeking Alpha)

Indeed, we can find ORCL's spot below the trend line, which provides for a gap to be filled in order to bring the valuation on the line. The other point is that the trendline is actually downward-sloping, which is not sustainable from my point of view. In the previous scatter, we can observe an upward-sloping trendline, which suggests that P/S valuation is increasing with higher expected growth rates. Putting it another way, investors are inclined to price higher growth outlook into P/S ratios, which, however, doesn't hold with EV/EBITDA and profitability. In particular, a negative relationship between profitability and multiple valuations can be inferred. A possible reasoning behind this could be that investors are simply overlooking the profitability performance of the companies, meaning that a growth rate surprise has an upper hand on a profitability surprise. One might suppose that the latter is fair enough for growth stocks. However, in the current market conditions, where businesses' overall IT budgets are under significant pressure from an unfavorable macro environment, I believe that more attention should be placed on profitability rather than growth.

As a result, I am grading ORCL stock with a Buy, with a 20% upside, which could be filled once the investors start to place more exposure to the profitability factor. Not to mention that the upside is well justified by the company's fundamental opportunities.

Risk factors

The main risks for Oracle's business remain an unsupportive macro environment, associated with high interest rates with rumors of their further increases. This could result in a prolonged downturn, significantly affecting the organizations' IT budgets and postponement of cloud migration investments. Another point is the relatively high amount of debt load, with a ratio of 4.7x debt/EBITDA due to the significant funds allocated to its M&A policy.

Conclusion

The gradual migration of business to the cloud environment should be addressed in three key points in terms of Oracle. Firstly, the company could be considered as a pure-play cloud business, which provides an opportunity to catch all of that growth, steaming from end-users' spending on public cloud services. Second, the cloud tilt will continue to shape a more favorable product mix, which is a key point for profitability, the third point. The circle is closed.