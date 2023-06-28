Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia: Potential AI Chip Rules May Impact Investment Case

Summary

  • The US is reportedly planning new AI chip export controls targeting China, which could impact companies like Nvidia that have previously been affected by such measures.
  • Despite potential restrictions, the impact on Nvidia is unlikely to be dramatic as the majority of its customers are in the US and China may still be able to buy chips indirectly or through a third party.
  • Investors should exercise some caution when chasing AI investments, particularly in Nvidia, which has seen its shares rise by 187% this year.
US-Kapitol für Einweihung 2021 vorbereitet

John M. Chase/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Trade tensions between the US and China remain elevated, and the chip industry is among the most at-risk industries in that regard. AI chip developers are among the most at-risk players in the broad semiconductor industry. For Nvidia (

Comments (3)

t
tudou!
Today, 2:30 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (58)
Mine generic data to get AI can just bring you to limited advance that we have already see. True AI to advance productivity is domain specific and new idea how this domain specific problem can be solved with very heavy computing that human impossible to do. That comes with small and medium size company with deep knowledge of domain specific problem. Large and slow company in AI environment will be replaced more easily compare to past time.
D
Dominic7
Today, 2:23 PM
Comments (472)
I have owned NVDA for the last 6 years. I will probably ride out the ups and downs. I hope to hold it for another 5 years. I think it’s a well run company.
264
Today, 2:19 PM
Comments (572)
Today on CNBC the Nvidia CFO stated that there would be no immediate material impact to revenue and earnings.
