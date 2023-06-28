Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Oilfield Services Conundrum: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Shines Bright

Sarfaraz A. Khan profile picture
Sarfaraz A. Khan
8.85K Followers

Summary

  • Solaris has experienced significant growth in the past, driven by a surge in U.S. oil and gas drilling activity in response to high commodity prices.
  • The current market conditions are challenging, with oil and gas prices experiencing weakness and volatility, leading to a decline in the number of onshore rigs in the US.
  • Despite tough market conditions, Solaris is well-positioned to weather the storm due to three key reasons.

Fracking Oil Rig at sunset

sasacvetkovic33

Navigating the oilfield services market these days is no walk in the park. If you've been following my articles (here and here), you know how the sinking rig count in the US has cast a rather gloomy

Onshore rig count

Author

Offshore rig count

Author

This article was written by

Sarfaraz A. Khan profile picture
Sarfaraz A. Khan
8.85K Followers
Hey there, I'm Sarfaraz A. Khan - a seasoned financial writer and investor with a passion for uncovering hidden gems. I have a deep understanding of fundamental analysis and I specialize in writing about mid-cap and small-cap companies that are poised for significant growth. My investment philosophy is heavily influenced by the strategies of legendary investors like Warren Buffett and Benjamin Graham. I look for investment opportunities in companies that have strong fundamentals and can grow substantially over the long-term. I'm not afraid to venture into other areas of the market either. While I primarily write about mid and small-cap stocks, I also delve into ETFs and economic trends occasionally. I always aim to provide a balanced view and discuss risk factors in my articles so investors can make better decisions. Although I've been away from Seeking Alpha for a while, I'm excited to get back to writing and sharing my expertise with the community. Moving forward, you can expect to see two to three articles a week from me. When I'm not analyzing stocks or writing about finance, I enjoy reading about history, religion, science, economy, and following the latest developments in the energy and technology sectors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.