Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

10 Takeaways From Indonesia

Jun. 28, 2023 2:50 PM ETIDX, EIDO
William Blair profile picture
William Blair
689 Followers

Summary

  • Household consumption, which was 53% of Indonesia’s economic activity in 2022, looks to have recovered to pre-COVID levels and is expected to drive growth this year, with leading indicators improving.
  • Indonesia’s Ministry of Finance has set a fiscal deficit target of 2.8% for 2023, meaning debt issuance will likely be lower than it was in 2022.
  • Indonesia had a current account surplus of 1.0% of GDP in 2022 and expects a balanced current account for 2023.
  • Indonesia’s so-called Omnibus Law, which passed in May 2022 under President Joko Widodo, revised more than 70 existing laws with the aim of removing red tape, improving the investment climate, and creating jobs.
  • We believe Bank Indonesia will likely target a lower inflation rate of 1.5% to 3.5% in 2024.

Map of Indonesia

naruedom

Indonesia, which consists of more than 17,000 islands, spanning 735,358 square miles, is the world’s fourth-most-populous country (with about 280 million citizens) - and it shows significant potential for emerging markets debt investors.

In early May, I visited the

This article was written by

William Blair profile picture
William Blair
689 Followers
William Blair is committed to building enduring relationships with our clients and providing expertise and solutions to meet their evolving needs. We work closely with the most sophisticated investors globally across institutional and intermediary channels. We are 100% active-employee-owned with broad-based ownership. Our investment teams are solely focused on active management and employ disciplined, analytical research processes across a wide range of strategies. We are based in Chicago with resources in New York, London, Zurich, Sydney, Stockholm, and The Hague, and dedicated coverage for Canada.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.