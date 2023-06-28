Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
United Airlines: The Case For A Double

Summary

  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc. continues to forecast a $10 to $12 EPS for 2023 while the stock trades at only $56.
  • An airline analyst just made the case for a sector stock to double her just-increased price target.
  • United Airlines stock is cheap at 5x '24 EPS targets while the industry stock regularly trade at triple the forward P/E multiple.
stack of silver coins with trading chart in financial concepts and financial investment business stock growth

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

While United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has already seen a solid rally in the last couple of months, the stock still has the potential for substantial upside from here. The airlines have entered a period of strong

Finviz Chart

Source: Finviz

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UAL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Comments (1)

Tim Dunn
Today, 4:27 PM
I presume you are not tracking or are ignoring the massive operational disaster that is United Airlines this week.
UAL has been cancelling a higher percentage of flights at the beginning if the day than other airlines for the summer. The thunderstorms in NYC this week have crippled airline operations but UAL has been posting far worse rates of cancellations and delays than any other airline across their system for days.
There is a very good chance that UAL will significantly miss its revenue and profit numbers in the 2nd quarter as hundreds of thousands of UAL passengers cannot get to where they are going or bail to other airlines. We have seen this over and over again; when one airline does much worse operationally than everyone else, other airlines gain at the poor performing airline's expense.

And a big part of the reason that UAL cannot recover is not because of the FAA or weather - other airlines have to deal w/ the FAA and weather just like UAL does - but because United's pilots do not have a new pilot contract over a year and a half after UAL's CEO said he would lead the industry in getting a new contract to his pilots. DAL finally broke through w/ a massively expensive nearly $2 billion per year increase in pilot costs with its new contract, Delta passed along massive increases to all of its other employees as well, and Delta is now saying it will end up at the top end of very generous profit and cash flow guidance. DAL can clearly afford the labor cost increases it agreed to but it is doubtful that other airlines including UAL can do so near to the same extent.

Scott Kirby, UAL's CEO has signed up for over $50 billion in new aircraft - more than 3X what DAL has on order - and DAL still has 300 new aircraft on order and many more on option - and even more than AAL, which has a younger and more fuel efficient fleet than UAL. Scott Kirby's focus is on growth and yet he is investing first in airplanes and doesn't have the money to spend on employees to anywhere near the same degree.

Add in that the US air traffic system cannot handle the growth that Kirby says he will deliver and UAL is not even staffed for the schedule it has published this summer and UAL's revenue and profit numbers all summer long will be stretched and very well could be knocked from the lofty goals that have been published.
