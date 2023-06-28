Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Taylor Wimpey: Strong Dividend Yield And Price Growth Still Possible

Jun. 28, 2023 3:55 PM ETTaylor Wimpey plc (TWODF), TWODY
Summary

  • Taylor Wimpey's stock price has risen by 21.4% since December last year, despite economic uncertainties.
  • The company's market valuations are attractive, with a TTM price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6x, which is lower than its peers.
  • Risks to consider include the potential for a UK recession and the impact of inflation on interest rates.
  • Despite these risks, I retain a Buy rating due to its strong performance and attractive market multiples.

New modern detached brick home

frazaz/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Sometimes a worthy stock's price falls so low, there is no way but up. And that is exactly what's happened with one of the UK's house builders Taylor Wimpey (OTCPK:TWODF). Since I last

Price Returns

Price Returns (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Financial Highlights

Source: Taylor Wimpey

Dividend History

Source: Seeking Alpha

Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

