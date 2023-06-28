Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Avantor: Promising Long-Term Buy With Potential For Opportunistic Entry

Jun. 28, 2023 4:10 PM ETAvantor, Inc. (AVTR)AMGN, JNJ, RGEN, TMO
Summary

  • With growth prospects, ongoing deleveraging and margin expansion efforts, acquisition value realization and 85% recurring revenue mix, Avantor is well positioned to take advantage of the secular life science uptrend.
  • Avantor faces near-term challenges amid macro headwinds, revenue growth uncertainties due to continuing COVID roll-off, customer inventory destocking and investment decline in the sector.
  • Order intake to sales ratio and customers’ inventory to sales ratios can be used as leading indicators for determining inflection point on near-term headwinds like COVID roll-off and inventory destocking.

white pills in bulk, drops, a syringe, an ampoule with medicine.

Alina Lyssenko

Introduction

Since its IPO in May 2019, Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) stock has experienced a rise and fall fueled primarily by the pandemic driven factors, although the company may not be considered among the speculative names. This can be attributed

This article was written by

Long/Short analysis specializing in strategic opportunities in domestic and international markets. Articles written in collaboration with current TrendUp Now participants.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

