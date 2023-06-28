Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pfizer: Come For The Dividend - Stay For The Dividend

Jun. 28, 2023 3:51 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)22 Comments
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Pfizer's share price is going nowhere - the float is too big. Even after COVID allowed the company to generate >$100bn in revenues, it is back on the slide again.
  • The company has spent ~$70bn on M&A and promised $25bn of new product revenues - but other key drugs are losing patent protection.
  • Pfizer's dividend has been hiked to $0.41 and the yield is now >4%.
  • The company is coming off the back of 4 FDA approvals in 5 weeks - but no matter how positive the news flow, the share price isn't budging.
  • While other Pharmas' valuations skyrocket on breakthroughs in e.g. weight loss, Pfizer's sliding share price increase the dividend yield. With downside protection in place, PFE stock makes for a quite reasonable investment.
Road to Nowhere

Kent Smith/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview: Why Pfizer's Stock Price Doesn't Grow

Pfizer Doubled Revenues Overnight Thanks To Covid Franchise - But The Market Still Wasn't Buying It

Midway through 2021, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) stock was worth less

Best selling drugs of 2022

Best selling drugs of 2022 (my table using company reported data)

"Big 8" US Pharmas compared - investment fundamentals

"Big 8" US Pharmas compared - investment fundamentals (my table using data from TradingView, Google Finance)

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
9.36K Followers
I write about Biotech, Pharma and Healthcare stocks and share investment tips.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV, BMY, GILD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (22)

n
notyouagain
Today, 4:40 PM
Comments (2.2K)
Many negative comments here. So I went to SA's fundamentals page for PFE.

Wow. 26% payout ratio? And look at those profitability stats. I'm a fan of the dupont breakdown of return on equity, and when I see a nice string of double digit profitability stats like that, and a 52 week low offering a high yield, I'm fixing to get me some.

Oh, and please do let it be stuck in a narrow range with a high yield..even for years, so I can keep adding more also at a high yield. I promise not to be upset if it stays on sale.
B
Bradrm
Today, 4:37 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (74)
While I see your point that today's dividend rate for VZ is good....but only if you just opened a position. My cost basis reflects a 5.5% div rate but with it at today's 7.1% rate I am having to deal with a 21% capital loss so I am not convinced that staying for the dividend is a wise choice for me.
S
SUE2
Today, 4:34 PM
Comments (4.46K)
I own both JNJ and PFE. Healthcare a strange business to say the least. I've read that 80% of all healthcare is paid by insurance or the government. Imagine a business where the people who pay tell you what you can charge. On top of that legal risk. JNJ pile on to the class action suit. No need to prove you used JNJ talc or used only JNJ talc. PFE hit a 52 week low. I bought some more. We are told WE can't time the market. It is clearly a better TIME to buy then it was.
g
greedyfellow
Today, 4:22 PM
Premium
Comments (2.02K)
@Edmund Ingham Contrast PFE's 4.5% yield with the 10-year Treasury's 3.71% yield. The two have to converge at some point.

Macrotrends has data since 1989 - PFE's yield has never been higher.
R
Randol33
Today, 4:37 PM
Comments (6.32K)
@greedyfellow 10-year Treasury will not be paying 4.5% anytime soon, however with the continued decline in EPS PFE could easily be in for another dividend cut.
R
Randol33
Today, 4:18 PM
Comments (6.32K)
I guess the dividend cannot be that great, your disclosure shows you do not own any PFE. EPS is in a downward spiral and until that changes the share price will follow it down.
J
Jlexus1953
Today, 4:17 PM
Premium
Comments (1.68K)
Pfizer owner for 15+ years on a stock that has basically done nothing. Covid was a one time event and profits from the vaccine and drugs were regulated in price by the government and shares so any profits were muted and short lived. I personally take issue with how management’s chose to utilize these windfall profits namely by purchasing companies with products that have potential but little in established sales. Unbelievable ! On the article there is a lot of valuable information but if not mistaken the premise is that Pfizer is a decent stock because the dividend yield will keep going up as the stock price keeps going down. Obviously not a strategy to follow. Mention is also made of the monster ours 5.6 billion shares outstanding that Pfizer could have probably reduced by at least 1 billion shares had they not gone shopping. Pfizer will continue to drift for years to come.
r
rockjcp
Today, 4:15 PM
Comments (7.23K)
Be real under 40 PFE screams BUY!
R
Randol33
Today, 4:20 PM
Comments (6.32K)
@rockjcp The risk reward doesn't even begin to tip the scales until it drops below $30.
c
cross
Today, 4:10 PM
Comments (2.78K)
I sold some 37 strike puts, expiring Friday this last Monday when the stock price took a 2 buck plunge. It is looking like I will be 'put' 500 shares of PFE on Friday close. I'll start selling some calls Monday and see if I can draw something of a profit out of this money pit.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 4:09 PM
Investing Group
Comments (5.32K)
While I have a high regard for your analysis of pharma stocks, I respectfully demur in this case. I envision the potential for material appreciation potential for PFE, which trades at 9.7X projected 2024 earnings, and I am supported in my contention by the likes of Reuters (12-month price target of $46.76) and both CFRA and Morningstar (both predict price targets of $48). The latter represents 33% one-year appreciation potential, in addition to the handsome dividend of 4.3%.
R
Ralaw002
Today, 4:09 PM
Comments (8)
Good article that explains a lot for me! I am looking for the upside here (and now wondering if it is worth it with the offset in diminishing revenue that has to be overcome.) If I am not mistaken, I'm seeing where some 1 year CDs at banks are running at 4%. I have owned PFE since right after Covid manifested but am wondering if it wouldn't make more sense to sell and just stick it in a CD until something else worth investing comes along? If you can get 4% in a CD, I would think you might see an exodus of investors due to risk versus reward going elsewhere?
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Today, 4:25 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (21.65K)
I appreciate this article.
@Ralaw002 Markets will soon realize to avoid post-Covid slump stocks, led by $MRNA, then $PFE. Look at $RAD, $CVS, $WBA (slumping on lower customer traffic post covid).

CDs pay 5.6% by end of year, 100% risk free.

PFE needs to have a risk-adjusted return above 5.6% in that time to call the stock a buy.

Pfizer has an excellent pipeline. In 2023, the market does not care at all.
R
Randol33
Today, 4:27 PM
Comments (6.32K)
@Ralaw002 CD's are an excellent option instead of funneling your money into Bourla's personal piggy bank. After PFE's viagra funds dried up around year 2000 it took another 20 years for the share price to recover. Likely what we are seeing again with the Covid money windfall. I do not foresee PFE breaking above $50 again until sometime around 2045 if history is any indication of PFE performance. And the peak to decline was around 60% in 2000 which would put the potential drop down to around $24 in the years to come.
g
greedyfellow
Today, 4:03 PM
Premium
Comments (2.02K)
@Edmund Ingham Pfizer needs buybacks to remove non-believers from its shareholder list.

Buffett gets his investments to buyback stock fanatically - it pushes up the P/E if you get rid of non-believers.
Matthew Senicola CRPC® profile picture
Matthew Senicola CRPC®
Today, 4:00 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (142)
What dismal performance lately - this stock price needs a dose of Viagra.
H
1 Happy Camper
Today, 4:10 PM
Comments (54)
@Matthew Senicola CRPC® ...It needs several doses to get it to rise to the price I paid for it.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 4:11 PM
Investing Group
Comments (5.32K)
@Matthew Senicola CRPC® Cute. The decline in price has created an opportunity. I have been accumulating PFE on its recent decline under $40, and added to my position yesterday, bringing it up to the 6th largest stock holding in a portfolio of only 26 stocks.
Matthew Senicola CRPC® profile picture
Matthew Senicola CRPC®
Today, 4:12 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (142)
@1 Happy Camper, a powder keg of Viagra LOL.
