Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JRO: Potential Merger Arbitrage Opportunities

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.59K Followers

Summary

  • Nuveen is set to merge four of its floating rate loan funds: Nuveen Senior Income Fund, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund, Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund, and Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund.
  • This consolidation is seen as beneficial for both Nuveen and shareholders, as it will allow the fund manager to have a unique offering in the leveraged loan space and could result in tighter discounts to NAV.
  • The article discusses potential merger arbitrage opportunities, and provides a roadmap for JRO shareholders in light of the upcoming merger.

Business Meeting Collaboration

PixelsEffect/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

A wave of consolidations is occurring in the CEF space. As we have seen with the Tekla acquisition and the Delaware funds mergers, large asset managers are consolidating AUM. As we have written before

details

CEF Details (Author)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.59K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.