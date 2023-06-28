carlosgaw/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Shares of Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) have dropped 8% YTD. Despite the fact that the company has a unique position in the market, and the main clients of the company are the largest retailers, I believe that now is not the best time to go long.

Investment thesis

In my personal opinion, the company's revenue will continue to be under pressure in the next quarter, as consumer spending may recover at a slower pace than investors expect. In addition, I think that the company's revenues will recover with a lag to the recovery of consumer spending due to the relatively high levels of retailers' inventories. In addition, despite the recent acquisition of Manhattan Group, the company's management did not provide forecasts for improving profitability due to synergies, pooled marketing and distribution costs. Thus, I believe that investors need to wait for the results for the next quarters before making a decision to buy shares.

Company overview

The company develops and sells products for babies, infants and teenagers. Crown Crafts operates in the US and European markets. The main customers are companies such as Walmart (WMT), Amazon (AMZN), Target (TGT). The company was founded in 1957.

4Q 2023 (fiscal) earnings review

According to the results of the 4th quarter of 2023 (fiscal), the company's revenue decreased by 15.9% YoY. The company cited a decrease in consumer spending due to high inflation as the reason for the decline in revenue, which led to a decrease in repeat orders.

Gross margin decreased from 25% in Q4 2022 (fiscal) to 21.9% in Q4 2023 (fiscal) due to higher rental costs for warehouse and increased inventory. Marketing and administrative expenses (% of revenue) increased from 13.2% in Q4 2022 (fiscal) to 17.4% in Q4 2023 (fiscal) due to incremental costs associated with the Manhattan Group acquisition. Thus, operating margin decreased from 11.8% in Q4 2022 (fiscal) to 4.4% in Q4 2023 (fiscal). You can see the details in the chart below.

Margin trends (Company's information)

Management notes that delays in ports that occurred during the winter and spring of 2022 had a negative impact on financial statements as retailers purchased excess inventory.

The company's inventory increased from $20.6 million in Q4 2022 (fiscal) to $34.2 million in Q4 2023 (fiscal) due to the acquisition of Manhattan Group. In line with management comments, excluding takeovers, inventory levels are in line with 4Q 2022 (fiscal). You can see the inventory dynamics in the chart below.

Inventories (Company's information)

My expectations

On the one hand, based on market data and my own expectations, I forecast a decline in inflation in the second half of 2023, which should support real incomes and consumer spending. On the other hand, in line with management's comments during the Earnings Call, I'd like to point out that management does not expect demand to recover quickly as inflation slows as consumers continue to face high housing and food costs.

Although recent headlines indicate inflation may have peaked in the near-term, consumers are still experiencing higher prices for core needs such as food and housing, which limit their discretionary income.

In addition, I think that the company's revenues will recover with a lag to the recovery of consumer spending, because the inventories of the largest retailers are still at a relatively high level.

In terms of recovering profitability, I don't expect much improvement here either. So, I don't think we're going to see a recovery in profitability due to economies of scale in the next quarter because revenue growth will be under pressure. A decrease in economies of scale and a slowdown in inflation will not allow raising prices for products faster than growing operating costs. In addition, the recent acquisition of Manhattan could provide significant revenue support, but management declined to comment on the synergies and impact on operating margins on Earnings Call following the release of 4Q23 (fiscal) results.

That's not something we've really given publicly. I don't think we're really ready yet to discuss that.

Risks

Macro: continued high inflation or a slower than expected recovery in consumer spending in the discretionary segment could lead to lower demand for the company's products and lower revenue.

Key customers: the company targets several key customers such as: Walmart, Amazon, Target. Thus, the loss of even one of the clients can have a strong negative impact on the volume of business and lead to a significant decrease in the operating profitability of the business.

Drivers

M&A: acquisition and integration of Manhattan Group will boost revenue (about $24 million in 2024 fiscal year according to the company), especially between October and December, which accounts for about 35-40%

Macro: decrease in inflation and growth in real income may support consumer spending in the discretionary segment, which may contribute to the growth of the company's revenue

Conclusion

For now, I'm sticking with a HOLD recommendation for the stock, as I don't see growth catalysts in the coming quarters that could drive the stock's price higher. I am happy to change my recommendation to BUY when I see signs of a recovery in demand and profitability, as well as synergies from the acquisition of the Manhattan Group.

