Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

S&P Global: A Collection Of High-Quality Assets With Strong Moats And Long-Term Compounding Opportunities

Jun. 28, 2023 5:13 PM ETS&P Global Inc. (SPGI)MCO
Stanislas Capital profile picture
Stanislas Capital
1.22K Followers

Summary

  • S&P Global is a collection of extremely high-quality assets that enjoy strong barriers to entry, leading positions, and favorable growth prospects.
  • Financial performances have been stellar and should continue in the right direction.
  • The integration of IHS Markit is well on track and could deliver more cost synergies than initially expected.
  • Although the stock is not cheap, it is not expensive either, making it a potentially attractive investment for those seeking a high-quality company with potential for double-digit earnings growth.
Standars & Poor"s home page on Iphone 4

SeanShot

Business overview

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) operates two distinct businesses: credit rating (28% of revenue) and data & analytics (72% of revenue). From a reporting standpoint, the company reports currently under six segments. However, on May 2023, the company

This article was written by

Stanislas Capital profile picture
Stanislas Capital
1.22K Followers
Long-term investor focusing on quality companies.Coverage of US and European companies. The idea is to develop very comprehensive research reports that will be usefull when reviewing the investment case some years later.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPGI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.