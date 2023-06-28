Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ready Capital: Why Decreased Distributable Earnings Are Not Frightening

Jun. 28, 2023 5:13 PM ETReady Capital Corporation (RC)ABR, BXMT, STWD1 Comment
SM Investor
Summary

  • I expect Ready Capital's distributable earnings in 2Q and 3Q 2023 to be lower than the current quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share.
  • Thus, one might argue that there could be a dividend cut in 2H 2023. However, the company can maintain the current quarterly dividend even with distributable earnings of $0.30 per share.
  • Ready Capital's recent merger with Broadmark Realty Capital has provided the company with higher unrestricted cash, better debt-to-equity ratios, and expanded operations. The merger is expected to increase Ready Capital's distributable earnings.
  • In case of a dividend cut, in my worst-case scenario, RC's dividend yield may remain higher than 10% at its current prices.

Businessman using laptop to search, Planning and investing in real estate, Property management concept

kitzcorner

As Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) reported its 1Q 2023 quarterly results, due to significantly lower distributable earnings compared with the previous quarter, I believe the probability of a dividend cut for the second quarter increased. However, for the second quarter

Figure 1 – Interest income and interest expense

RC's 1Q 2023 results

Figure 2 - RC's P/B vs. peers

SA

Figure 3 - RC's ROE vs. peers

SA

Figure 4 - The fair value of the totals of investments held in portfolio companies as of 31 March 2023 that represent greater than 5% of RC's net assets

1Q 2023 results

This article was written by

SM Investor
SM Investor focuses on medium to long-term investments, analyzing companies' financial metrics such as cash flow, growth, and valuation. As financial analysts with real market education and experience, we cover diversified portfolios including growth and value equities, and dividend stocks (including IREITs and RICs). Our approach involves using diversified value investing strategies to identify profitable companies with strong financials and low risks at bargain prices.It is important to note that SM Investor has a partnership with Ms. Sara Vaez, a financial analyst who holds a Master's degree in Financial Economics from Illinois State University, USA. This collaboration enhances our analysis by incorporating economic factors and their impact on companies' operations and financials.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

J
Jess8422
Today, 5:18 PM
Big fan of the baby bond (RCB) and preferred RC E
