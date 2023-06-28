Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alexandria Real Estate: Rejecting The Office REIT Comparison

Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Summary

  • Employees are spending less time in the office. The equipment is not.
  • New supply will be coming to market. No surprise. ARE has been telling us that for a long time.
  • Rental rates depend on supply and demand. Leasing spreads are a great tool here. They were exceptional. Should be lower compared to Q1 2023.
  • That's not really a surprise. If a basketball player scores 48 on Monday, does he become a disappoint for scoring less in the other games?
  • Office REITs trade at lower multiples than ARE (a biotech lab REIT). They probably should. That's part of being a different kind of REIT.
Tabloid newspaper headline screams about fake news getting more likes on social media

Forecasting doom gets more attention than running the fundamentals.

RapidEye/iStock via Getty Images

Most of you already know Alexandria (NYSE:ARE) was targeted by Jonathan Litt. Litt went on national TV and posted a brief summary of their argument. It’s already been dismissed by a few analysts, but it’s also one quite

Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

We are long positions in several REITs. The only one related to this article is ARE. We've warned investors away from office REITs for years, but ARE is not an office REIT.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Article Update Today, 6:11 PM
Investing Group Leader
Comments (18.53K)
Thanks for reading. We're seeing quite a few bargains in the high-growth REITs presently and I'll have some more articles coming out to discuss them.
If you enjoy real analysis, please consider leaving a comment and tapping the like and follow buttons. Your choices determine what readers will see.
c
ccking3
Today, 5:55 PM
Premium
Comments (3.03K)
Suspect 2Q results will puncture the Litt arguments.
M
MJHusker01
Today, 5:48 PM
Premium
Comments (100)
I’m buying. Fundamentals are strong. Anything under 114 is a good buy.
a
alphamale007
Today, 5:47 PM
Comments (30)
Sold Dec 70 put options, and would welcome to acquire it at that price, actually a bit cheaper due to the premium received. My thoughts on ARE are the same and your article on it verifies much of that analysis.
Thanks 👍
S
SteveInAtlanta
Today, 5:30 PM
Premium
Comments (311)
@Jussi Askola, @Brad Thomas and now this, all pounding the table for ARE. Yet it continues to wobble near 52-week low. Either the general market really got wool pulled over its eyes, and the cell-phone-record-based-estimate of sinking occupancy is bogus, or?
T
TBG_MK
Today, 5:39 PM
Comments (514)
@SteveInAtlanta I think they've been hit with a double whammy actually. Cell phone data seems to be responsible for these latest lows. Previous to this was the association with commercial real estate. At least that's how I see it.

I'm waiting for $100.
buddyrow4 profile picture
buddyrow4
Today, 5:30 PM
Comments (2.97K)
👍 we might get it lower yep
R
Ron1634
Today, 5:25 PM
Comments (2.5K)
Colorado - All my A-rated REITs are getting beaten the F up.
Hope your correct that it is unjustified
