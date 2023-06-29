Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Vopak: Strong Q1 Results In Substantial Full-Year EBITDA Guidance Boost

Jun. 29, 2023 10:32 AM ETKoninklijke Vopak N.V. (VOPKF), VOPKY
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Vopak specializes in providing storage services for oil, gas, edible oils and chemical products.
  • The Q1 performance beat expectations, and the company has now hiked its full-year EBITDA guidance to 950M EUR.
  • That should be sufficient to cover both sustaining capex and growth capex.
  • While I'm waiting for the detailed financial statements, which will be published in the H1 report, Vopak is well underway to beat its 2022 sustaining free cash flow.
Aerial view of the Vopak Terminal Vlaardingen and DFDS Seaways in the Port of Rotterdam.

VanderWolf-Images

Introduction

I like infrastructure companies and an owner and operator of terminalling services (storage tanks) usually is pretty high on my list as the sustaining capex required to keep the facilities in good shape tends to be relatively low. Back in

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
19.22K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

