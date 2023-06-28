Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cisco Systems: Solid Long-Term Contender

Jun. 28, 2023
Gytis Zizys
Summary

  • Cisco Systems, Inc. is fairly priced and could be a good long-term investment, despite lacking significant growth catalysts.
  • Cisco's recent venture into AI and its new AI-focused networking chips, G200 and G202, are not expected to significantly impact revenue growth.
  • Cisco's software revenue saw an 18% year-on-year increase, leading the company to raise its FY23 outlook. However, this might be an outlier event.
  • Cisco's financials are strong, with $8B in cash and $15B in short-term investments, against $8B in short and long-term debt.

Investment Thesis

With full year results coming out next month, I wanted to take a look at Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) potential to see if it is a good time to buy before the

Current Ratio of CSCO

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

ROA and ROE of CSCO

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

ROIC

ROIC (Own Calculations)

Margins of CSCO

Margins (Own Calculations)

Intrinsic Value of CSCO

Intrinsic Value (Own Calculations)

MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

