damircudic/iStock via Getty Images

A Workflow Management Bargain

It was just a couple of years ago that workflow management was on the lips of many growth stock investors. Asana (ASAN) shares reached a high of $140, and shares of Atlassian (TEAM), whose Jira and Trello product competes in this space reached almost $460/share. Shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) never got quite so extended but they did reach a high of $85 back in the fall of 2021. So far in 2023 Smartsheet shares have been unchanged, after falling about 27% since the high point they reached just prior to the release of the latest quarterly earnings earlier in June. That share price decline, despite the company’s continued growth, has brought the company’s EV/S ratio to around 4.5X, while the company’s free cashflow margin is projected to be around 12% over the next 12 months. It is those kinds of valuation metrics that have influenced me to write this article at this point, and to renew my recommendation of the shares to readers/subscribers at the current share price (around $38/share as I write this.)

These days there has been a craze for all things generative AI. Investors have been willing to pay valuations that require some kind of immediate generative AI adoption, with no thought as to what the cadence of adoption of generative AI might be. Just about all IT companies are doing their level best to cloak themselves in the generative AI mantle and that includes Smartsheet. Indeed, not terribly surprisingly, Smartsheet has 3 discreet generative AI offerings that will launch in the Sept. /Oct. timeframe. For readers interested in an article describing how users will benefit from generative AI use cases, the above article is an excellent primer.

I have been a bit cautious in recommending IT vendors whose valuation seems to have gotten inflated because of the generative AI craze. Too far, too fast, despite the magnitude of the opportunity. Perhaps others have a similar view point, and perhaps the craze for all things generative AI is now consolidating, or abating, or resting. Or perhaps Thursday, June 15, 2023 marked its apogee for the balance of the year. Trying to handicap crazes, whether with regards to tulips, stocks or residential real estate is never easy, and when it comes to AI and generative AI, which is a very real development that is going to touch the lives of almost all readers materially, it can be even harder to appreciate what is hype and what is substance.

This past week has seen markets consolidate after weeks of ignoring some less than stellar macro indicators. Central banks outside of the US have been raising rates faster than anticipated to deal with persistent inflation. In the meanwhile, PMI surveys outside of the US have shown substantial deterioration, but also indicate a reduction in inflationary pressures. So, this has put pressure on a lot of shares that have seen strong appreciation over the past 6 weeks or so.

This is not another article making a macro forecast. Sentiment about the economy seems to flip on a daily basis depending on what data is being considered. It has become more of an indoor parlor sport than something on which to base long-term analysis. I am recommending SMAR shares not because of or despite the economy, but because I see their strong competitive position in a rapidly growing space, i.e. workflow management. I see substantial, underappreciated innovations which the company calls "capabilities" which represent 33% of revenues and which grew by 60% in terms of year over year revenue last quarter. And I see a strong improvement in profitability and free cash flow. And oh yes, the company has announced its initial generative AI products and yet estimates certainly reflect no significant expectations for the impact of those.

Unlike many other companies in the IT space, SMAR shares haven’t seen any kind of a rally this year. In making a call to buy Smartsheet shares now, at this price (just over $38/share), I am looking at a company whose valuation is in no way dependent on any recognition of the generative AI opportunity. And I am looking at a company whose shares, as indicated above, are unchanged in 2023 despite reporting quarters stronger than had been forecast in terms of both growth and earnings.

As mentioned, the last several days (at least until this past Tuesday) have been marked by investor concerns regarding inflation and interest rates. In turn, this has cooled off the rally in IT shares that has been most pronounced in early May. I am not making a trading call when I recommend Smartsheet shares. Were the market to switch back to a risk-off mentality because of feared interest rate increases or growth concerns, my expectation is that Smartsheet shares would be negatively affected. Perhaps less so than some other, more highly valued IT shares, but still negatively impacted.

I hardly have any kind of second sight, and investor sentiment can come and go. I am not going to try to call interest rates here-over time doing so rarely works out-not for me, and not for many, many other commentators. And I am not trying to call some kind of a landing here-soft, hard or something else. Smartsheet has seen its growth impacted by macro headwinds-that is in its guidance at this point.

Based on my analysis of this latest quarter, as well as the commentary of the CFO about conservative guidance methodology, I imagine that current estimates are a floor, rather than a precise mid-point evaluation of expected results. Apparently some analysts had believed that the results that Smartsheet had been able to achieve over the prior two quarters before this current earnings release, meant that the company was immune to macro influences. When the company acknowledged that its smaller customers weren’t growing at prior rates, this apparently engendered some consternation. Whether or not the coming generative AI offerings of this company will bend the demand curve back to stronger growth levels in the immediate future is somewhat of an open question as it is for almost all IT vendors. Generative AI is in its infancy and no one really knows the cadence of its adoption and deployment. So far as I can tell, analysts haven't included any revenue growth for generative AI initiatives in their forecasts for Smartsheet revenues-a potentially unrecognized tailwind. In the meanwhile. Smartsheet has advanced a conservative set of expectations that provides plenty of support for a recommendation to buy the shares.

Smartsheet’s Latest Quarterly Report: Should It Have Been A Cause For Investor Consternation?

This latest quarter for Smartsheet was marred by concerns about billings growth. While the company no longer guides to quarterly billings metrics, it does provide and update an annual billings forecast. At the start of the fiscal year, the company guided to billings growth of 20%. First quarter billings, despite the macro headwinds which the company described during in its latest conference call, did grow 20%. That said, billings were 2% below the prior 1st Call consensus estimate. The CFO reiterated full year billings growth guidance of 20%. He indicated that billings growth would be about 6% sequential between Q1 and Q2 and then accelerate in the two remaining quarters of the year, a fairly typical pattern for this company. The implied billings for this current quarter of $229 million was below the prior 1st Call billings estimate for this quarter of $248 million. That 6% sequential growth in billings compares to sequential billings growth of 14% in the prior year, while the 7%+ sequential billings growth forecast for Q2 to Q3 is at or above the year earlier sequential billings growth. The implied Q4 billings based on guidance is $380 million. That would be year over year billings growth of greater than 30%.

I have commented in the past that billings growth is a very imprecise measure of sales activity, dependent as it is on contract duration and changes in deferred revenue. I far prefer to see growth in bookings, i.e. the change in RPO balances, or better still change in ARR. ARR was $886 million at the end of last quarter compared to $854 million at the end of Q4, or growth of $32 million/4% sequentially. In Q4, the growth in ARR had been $62 million, or about 8%. There is a noticeable seasonal component in the growth of ARR with Q4 typically the highest growth, and Q1 the lowest. The company hasn’t consistently provided an ARR metric for each quarter. When queried about the cadence of billings growth embodied in the guidance, the CFO and the CEO suggested that there had been some acceleration in the enterprise business with close dates scheduled for the 2nd half of the year, while smaller, transactional deals from SMBs were trailing prior forecasts.

For years, investors/traders have focused on billings growth for this company as a leading indicator for revenue growth. While that focus may have had some validity in prior years, as the company does more, and larger enterprise deals, the correlation is no longer valid. But for those looking at specific numbers on which to trade, my guess is that if billings growth actually follows the guidance given by the CFO, the relative share price performance of this company in the second half of the fiscal year is likely to be quite impressive. The CFO, as he expressed on the conference call, was well aware of the implications of his billings guidance, and explicitly stood his ground on the expected growth he forecast for Q4 billings when questioned on the subject several times.

Beyond the issues of billings growth and quarterly billings expectations, Smartsheet actually reported a strong quarter that exceeded the prior forecast. It did not, however, incorporate the beat into its forecasts of revenues, earnings and free cash flow for the balance of the year. That also proved to be an issue for some investors.

Specifically, Smartsheet reported revenues for the quarter of $220 million, up 31% year on year and 3% greater than its prior forecast. It had forecast non-GAAP EPS of $0.08-$0.09; its actual EPS was $.18. It had forecast full year free cashflow of $110 million; free cash flow last quarter was actually $31 million. The upside in free cashflow was substantially driven by the noticeable improvement in operating profits; the bookings metric, which is very dependent on deferred revenue was impacted because deferred revenue balances declined marginally.

Probably the single most positive element of the results was the expansion in the cohorts of large users. In particular the customer count for users with an ARR of greater than $100k grew by 42% year over year and is now almost half of ARR. Obviously, simple math might suggest that if 49% of the company’s ARR is growing at 42%, then forecasting 20% revenue growth for the balance of the year is a bit of a sandbag. There is a specific reason as to why larger users are growing faster-in a word "capabilities." Smartsheet has developed a portfolio of extensions and add-ons to its core offering. These extensions now constitute 33% of the company's revenue, and have enthusiastically adopted by the company's largest users. Revenues from capabilities rose no less than 60% last quarter, a seemingly unremarked and underappreciated revenue growth tailwind.

Another way of looking at the data relates to the average revenue per domain. That grew by 18% year on year. The full year churn ratio has remained below 4%. Smaller users have maintained their Smartsheet deployments; they aren’t expanding in this uncertain economic environment.

I am not going to drill down on all of the capabilities users buy: for those interested here is a link to a listing of the Smartsheet capabilities offerings.

Capabilities is probably the leading driver in the company’s growth in its large user tier at this point. Overall, the company added two users with over $1 million in ACV last quarter and 85 customers growing their Smartsheet deployment by more than $100k. These kinds of metrics are more than satisfactory in this kind of environment, particularly in a fiscal Q1 which typically is a seasonal low point for larger deals with new users.

The company initiated a “free” trial tier this last quarter. The CEO was suitably enthusiastic about traction of the “Free” tier plan. If the company is able to expand its uses base noticeably, while also seeing rapid growth of its large user cohort, then it seems reasonable to believe that the company’s CAGR is likely to be at least 30%, or greater, once macro headwinds subside.

In the short-term the company is forecasting modest sequential growth in revenues in both the current quarter and its fiscal Q3 while forecasting a contraction in EPS over the next two quarters. Based on the recent track record of the company when it comes to EPS, coupled with comments about current guidance being unusually conservative, I would be very surprised if results actually worked out that way. Basically, the management at Smartsheet, reflecting the difficult environment overall, and the company’s own very specific issues in terms of its SMB segment, made a conscious decision not to raise full year guidance, and if that took some contorted estimating, then it was, in their view, reasonable in the current environment. I don’t think any reader will find fault with the approach, and from my perspective in writing this article at this point, it improves the short term set-up considerably.

Many investors persist in evaluating IT companies on their performance during a substantial slowdown in the growth of IT demand. The slowdown has been created by specific Fed actions; it has nothing to do with longer term demand trends. Anyone investing for the long term recognizes that evaluating a company like Smartsheet based on its performance during a period of constrained IT spending is not going to produce a consistent valuation. Smartsheet is executing well in a difficult period, and it will almost certainly see growth reaccelerate substantially when macro headwinds abate.

Smartsheet’s Positioning Within The Workflow Management Space

I won’t try to make the case that Smartsheet is going to dominate the workflow management space, or that its workflow models are better than other models, or that its generative AI solutions are going to outduel those to be offered by competitors. And one of its competitors, monday.com (MNDY) has been able to reinvent its offering to be both a workflow management solution and to be a CRM template with far more custom capabilities and flexibility than the traditional vendors in that space such as Salesforce (CRM). Another competitor, Asana (ASAN) had focused its sales effort on the tech space, and this has been a huge headwind for its growth, as the space, itself, has seen layoffs and customers focused on constraining opex. In turn, this has led to layoffs at Asana, which has probably impacted its sales capacity. Atlassian (TEAM) while not exactly a direct competitor of Smartsheet in some regards, is also having its issues coping with a slowdown in the growth of its targeted customers, again, particularly in the tech space.

The case that this article is going to try to make is that Smartsheet is one of the leaders in workflow management and is not losing share, that it has developed a disciplined and effective go-to-market motion, that it is locked in on delivering generative AI features, and of significance in this environment, particularly, it is seeing strong growth in profitability and free cash flow generation-and that its valuation in no way reflects recognition of those factors.

Workflow management remains one of the more rapidly growing segments of the IT space. Most companies need to use the technology to better manage and optimize their internal processes. Simply put, workflow management is a fairly cheap way of ensuring that projects that are launched in areas such as marketing and development get done on-time and on budget with as few points of friction as is possible.

The link here is to an analysis by a 3rd party market research firm, which forecast a multi-year CAGR of 33% over the next several years. That kind of growth isn’t happening this year, and it probably won’t happen next year either, although I imagine percentage revenue growth trends will improve over the course of the year.

The competitors in the space have been the same for some time now. For the most part, Smartsheet competes against Asana and monday.com. At one point, there were more significant differences in functionality between these 3 competitors than is apparently the case today. There are still differences-obviously Smartsheet started out in life as an upgraded replacement for Excel spreadsheets. I have linked here into a specific evaluation of Monday vs. Smartsheet by a systems integrator. The integrator graded Smartsheet better as a project management tool while it found Monday.com had a feature rich option that appealed to most potential users. The reviewers liked Monday’s multiple data visualization options and its customizable dashboard. Smartsheet apparently has more sophisticated collaboration features such as what are called branching forms.

Self-evidently Monday has been growing significantly faster than Smartsheet in terms of revenue (50% last quarter vs. 31%) and Monday is forecasting significantly higher growth (36% for the full year vs. 20%). Some of that, perhaps most of the difference, has to do with Monday’s customer relationship management solution which is both unique and cheap and ultimately flexible. In the workflow management space, itself, I think both companies are share gainers and neither is losing share or customers to the other to any significant extent.

At this point, Smartsheet is growing revenues a bit faster than Asana. The revenue growth comparisons here are last quarter-Smartsheet 31% and Asana-26%. For the full year, Smartsheet, as noted is forecasting revenue growth of 20%, while Asana is projecting full year revenue growth of 17%. Asana as an operating business has had its shares of difficulties over the past year. Much of its growth problem has been a function of its concentration on the high tech vertical which had been 40% or a bit more of revenues. This concentration super-charged growth when tech was growing and it has had a baleful influence on revenue growth in these days of tech layoffs. The combination of layoffs in tech, and expense management for a wide range of businesses has led to Asana’s growth rate falling to levels below those projected by Smartsheet.

In response, Asana has made some substantial cuts in its opex, and in particular has slashed its sales and marketing budget. Last quarter non-GAAP sales and marketing expense fell by about 4% year on year and by about 7% sequentially. Smartsheet has seen a similar, but less substantial trend in its sales and marketing expense ratios. Smartsheet is a bit further along in pivoting to a more frictionless sales and marketing approach to smaller users. My guess, for what it might be worth, is that the rather sizeable layoffs that Asana has made to bring down sales and marketing expense have resulted in some issues within the company’s sales force.

Asana's co-founder and CEO has made substantial investments into the company. Most recently he provided a several hundred million dollars of capital through buying 30 million shares for a bit more than $600 million. These investments have been a major factor in buoying Asana's valuation which is now 6.4X EV/S, a significant premium compared to Smartsheet despite Smartsheet enjoying faster growth and positive free cash flow.

When comparing functionality, the differences, as the saying goes, are a bit like comparing vanilla and chocolate. Asana has a great UI-that has always been one of its principal selling features. Smartsheet’s has a UI based on…well spreadsheets. At this point users are going to pick one vendor compared to the other compared to specific personal preferences and deal pricing. I have linked here to two evaluations that might be of interest to some. If there is an area in which Smartsheet stands out in terms of functionality, it would be in collaborative workflow management. I have linked here to a Forrester report depicting that firm’s evaluation of the portfolio project management space which is primarily about collaboration potential.

Smartsheet offers a tool called Data Shuttle which can integrate data from many sources. Last quarter saw a major increase in data being transferred from other systems into Smartsheet via Data Shuttle. I am not sure if this means anything competitively or simply reflects user priorities with regards to establishing a single source of data. The CEO seemed to indicate that this was a positive competitive validation.

Smartsheet And Generative AI: What Is Being Offered And Will It Bend The Demand Curve

The generative AI revolution is just getting started. Not all IT companies are going to be equal beneficiaries and trying to pick winners at this point is more about guessing than anything else. Very few companies are trying to include any kind of estimate for features/functions associated with generative AI in their forecast.

Smartsheet has announced 3 generative AI tools. The company is on track to announce and deliver an intelligent assistant that allows users to quickly find answers about how to use Smartsheet. The concept is that if users understand all of the extended capabilities of Smartsheet such as chart generation and analytic calculations, they will expand their usage of the product both in terms of seats and capabilities.

Another generative AI capability is a function within project and portfolio intelligence. A third capability is one of image manipulation which will auto generate captions and descriptions.

These products are likely to be included in higher license tiers, helping to augment a principal revenue growth driver for Smartsheet. Besides 3 basic pricing tiers, the company also offers an additional platform it calls Advance, and that too offers 3 tiers.

The company is starting a controlled beta release of its generative AI products next month, with a broader release scheduled at the time of the company’s user conference in September. Because of the company’s monetization strategies and release schedule, I doubt that it will see a noticeable spike in revenues or billings, even in the last quarter of the current fiscal year.

Forecasting the revenue ramp for these kinds of functional features is much more of a guess than science. At the moment, it is obvious that no impact from generative AI is part of the current fiscal year forecast. The current 1st call consensus as published on Yahoo finance shows revenue growth decelerating in what will be FY ’25. That is almost certainly a function of some contributors not updating their input on a timely basis. The company has forecast 24% revenue growth for the full fiscal year. Based on historical experience, and some favorable sub-headline demand signs, that seem likely to be exceeded. All in all, I expect percentage growth next year to be in the mid-upper 20% range or possibly greater. Just how much might be attributable to users upgrading tiers to get generative AI features is not really possible for me to forecast-certainly not with the information I currently have.

My forecast for SMAR’s 3 year CAGR is about 30%. That is based on the very strong growth of the company’s largest user cohort coupled with some cyclical recovery in the SMB space. At this point, without further indications of the ultimate product strategy and monetization tactics for generative AI, about the best that I can do is to suggest that I haven’t explicitly tried to consider generative AI as a revenue growth tailwind but it will almost certainly have an impact on user demand for SMAR. Given the many unknowns about the specifics of the offering and the potential demand ramp, I think it best to consider incremental revenue growth from generative AI features as lagniappe and evaluate the shares more based on what is visible, rather than what I hope will be the case.

Smartsheet’s Business Model: Seeing Strong Improvements

For years Smartsheet was a hyper-growth standout but profitability seemed a distant second as a priority. Those days are gone; the company is improving its model, and despite what looks to be very conservative guidance, I anticipate that this trend will continue both this year and beyond.

Last quarter, the company’s non-GAAP gross margin was about 81.5%, compared to 80.5% in the same period a year earlier, and to 81% in the prior sequential quarter. The company doesn't forecast at the gross margin level specifically.

The company achieved the most operating leverage in terms of its sales and marketing opex ratio which fell to 43.6% this quarter, from almost 60% in Q1 of the prior year and to 48% the prior quarter. The company has prudently projected that it will not likely maintain this cadence of improvement going forward. That said, it has consistently exceeded its projections in terms of expense management since it prioritized profitability about a year ago. Some of the improvement in the sales and marketing expense ratio is a function of the company’s sales pivot to the enterprise and to the rapid growth it has achieved in capabilities which, for the most part, enjoy, higher gross margins that the company’s core product.

The research and development expense opex ratio was 17.6% compared to about 22% the prior year and to 19% the prior quarter. Apparently the push into generative AI functionality is not leading to any spike in development spend. That 17.6% R&D expense ratio compares to a 34% R&D expense ratio for Asana although in terms of the actual non-GAAP dollar expense, the difference is smaller. Monday.com has a fairly comparable research and development expense ratio.

The company’s non-GAAP general and administrative expense ratio fell from 14% to 11% year on year and from 12% the prior sequential quarter. Overall, the company’s non-GAAP operating margin reached 10% last quarter, a record for Smartsheet. As mentioned, the company is forecasting some regression in terms of operating margin levels for the balance of the year. It is forecasting a non-GAAP operating margin of around 4% for the current quarter and about 5% for the full year.

Is that forecast realistic? The numbers presented would require Q2 opex to rise about 14% sequentially. The CFO, in making the forecast, talked about delayed hiring which would be a factor in Q2, and then the expense of the in-person ENGAGE conference which takes place during fiscal Q3. I can’t say that this kind of opex expense growth won’t happen; it would certainly be a substantial outlier from the opex expense trends seen since the company began to emphasize profitability. Of course, actual expense ratios, in addition to being dependent on hiring, also are strongly correlated with actual revenue in a particular period; again, given the very strong performance of the revenue cohort that makes up 49% of the company’s ACV these days, it is likely that the company revenue forecast for Q2 will prove to be conservative as well.

Last quarter Smartsheet had a free cash flow margin of over 15% which compares to a cash burn in the year earlier period, and to a free cash flow margin of 8% in the prior sequential quarter. The free cash flow margin for all of the prior fiscal year was about 3%. Besides the improvements noted above in terms of profitability, cash generation was also buoyed by the decline in receivables which offset the decrease in deferred revenue balances. The company is essentially projecting significant growth in deferred revenue balances and for that reason it is projecting free cash flow margins will be above 10% or about double its projection for non-GAAP operating margins. This would be consistent with the strong billings growth projection for fiscal Q4. There are several wild cards in looking at free cash flow. One, obviously, is overall operating margins, while a second, and of equal importance would be billings and collections in Q4.

Again, I think the company projection of opex growth provides substantial opportunity for higher than expected operating margins; if that is the case, then I expect to see a higher level of free cash flow as well.

Smartsheet’s Valuation: Recapitulating The Case To Buy The Shares

At one time Smartsheet shares were typical of their genre-very high EV/S ratio, no real path to profitability, and strong growth. Those days are gone…probably forever. As mentioned earlier, Smartsheet now has an EV/S of just over 4.5X. It has forecast slower growth this year-24% in terms of revenue, 20% in terms of billings. Both of those metrics appear highly conservative simply because of the far stronger growth being achieved in the half of the company’s business that addresses larger users. If half of the company’s business is growing at greater than 40%-and that was the case last quarter-than 24% growth implies, at least at some level that the remainder of the business isn’t growing at all. There are, no doubt, significant macro headwinds, and no one really expects some existential pivot to strong growth in the current economic environment. But this does seem to be an extremely de-risked forecast.

Having an attractive EV/S ratio is not the end-all/be all of investment valuation. Smartsheet is rapidly improving its business model and last quarter the company achieved the highest non-GAAP operating margin and free cash flow margin in its history. While the company has conservatively forecast that opex will see a significant sequential growth over the next couple of quarters, the overall path to sustained improved margins is clear. Sales and marketing spend has seen particularly favorable trends falling from 60% to less than 44% in the last year.

At one time, some investors/analysts thought of Smartsheet as the ugly duckling of the workflow management space. Indeed, until I tried out the solution I wasn’t aware of how easy and intuitive its UI is-although many users will find the Asana UI more "modern". Of course the Smartsheet UI is still based on a spread sheet rather than the interfaces of competitors, but users seem to be comfortable with its ease of use and flexibility. Overall, Smartsheet is now growing as fast as, or a bit greater than the overall workflow management space.

Much of this has been a function of the rapid growth of the company’s largest users, and the adoption of many optional features that the company calls capabilities. Last quarter Capabilities revenue grew 60% year on year and it is now 33% of total company revenue.

Smartsheet exists in the overall difficult environment in which IT demand growth is being constrained. While churn numbers have remained subdued at less than 4% on an annual basis, overall transactional volume was soft last quarter and probably isn’t recovering this quarter, either. Billings growth came in at a disappointing level last quarter and the company is not forecasting a substantial recovery in year on year billings growth until Q4 FY’24. That is a significant factor in the current valuation.

The shares are part of a risk-on trade. They won’t do well when the tech sector is weak, although current valuation and free cash flow probably will provide some downside limits. The company does use and will use stock based compensation. Last quarter, stock based comp. was 24% of revenue, compared to 26% of revenue in the year earlier quarter, and to 23% of revenue in the prior sequential quarter. I look at dilution as the appropriate measure for accounting for the real expense of SBC. Last quarter, and over the last year, dilution has been running at a 3% annual rate, and I use that in calculating valuation ratios.

Smartsheet shares, are, I believe, a relative bargain in the market. Its EV/S ratio is more than 30% below average for its growth cohort, and the combination of EV/S + free cash flow margin is also 30% below average. The company has a start in the generative AI race, with three products now in beta and a formal announcement anticipated in September. At this point, analysts aren’t assigning any revenue expectation to the new generative AI capabilities. The odds are that this will add to an over attainment compared to expectations for both revenues and profitability in FY’25.

I think Smartsheet is likely to create strong positive alpha-both over the next year and far beyond that point.