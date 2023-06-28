Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Performance Shipping: Great Fundamentals Held Down By Shareholder Dilution

Jun. 28, 2023 5:55 PM ETPerformance Shipping Inc. (PSHG)CTRM, IMPP, OP1 Comment
Summary

  • Greece-based tanker operator has raised $37.7 million over the past 13 months from relentlessly diluting common shareholders well below net asset value ("NAV").
  • Like other tanker companies with a focus on the spot- and short-term time charter markets, Performance Shipping has benefited heavily from elevated charter rates caused by recent geopolitical events.
  • Last week, the company reported highly profitable Q1/2023 results with $18.7 million in cash generated from operating activities as compared to $33.8 million for all of 2022.
  • Current discount to NAV calculates to an eye-watering 97% as investors remain wary of potential dilution from outstanding warrants and convertible preferred stock.
  • I am assigning a "Speculative Buy" rating to the shares based on my expectations for additional near-term share buybacks and management to abstain from further dilution for the time being.

Oil Tanker

HeliRy

Note:

I have covered Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last year, small Greece-based tanker operator Performance Shipping joined peer Imperial Petroleum (IMPP

Equity Offerings

Regulatory Fillings

Fleet Overview

Company Presentation / MarineTraffic.com

NAV

Press Releases and Regulatory Filings / MarineTraffic.com

Warrants

Regulatory Filings

Convertible Preferred Shares

Regulatory Filings

Diluted NAV

Regulatory Filings / Author's Assumptions

Fully-Diluted NAV

Regulatory Filings / Author's Assumptions

Dividend Policy

Author / Company IR

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PSHG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

Thewaltzy profile picture
Thewaltzy
Today, 6:11 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (6.98K)
I think I’d be better down the casino! 😜
Interesting but management are too scammy. Best!
