Big Lots: Top 5 Most Shorted Stock May Soon Follow Bed Bath & Beyond

Jun. 28, 2023 5:59 PM ETBig Lots, Inc. (BIG)
Harrison Schwartz
Summary

  • Following the collapse of Bed Bath & Beyond, the entire furniture industry is facing strains as high inventories and growing costs are met with falling consumer demand.
  • Consumer demand for furniture will likely fall through 2024-2025 due to low consumer confidence, high furniture prices, and excessive "demand pull forward" in 2020.
  • Big Lots' financial condition mirrors that of Bed Bath & Beyond last year, but it could benefit from its competitors' recent demise.
  • I expect Big Lots will face significant losses in Q2 as Bed Bath & Beyond's liquidation sales siphon sales away from BIG.
  • In the long run, I believe Big Lots will only survive if Wayfair faces bankruptcy liquidation first, removing a key competitor from the market.
Broken Armchair

YUCELOZBER/iStock via Getty Images

The collapse of Bed Bath & Beyond (OTCPK:BBBYQ) has created an earthquake throughout the retail sector. I had warned about that company's impending demise last fall, and it has lost nearly all of its value since after declaring

This article was written by

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in W over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Today, 6:06 PM
You can be negative but when Q2 earnings report comes out and it’s less negative then you expect then you’re screwed and I’m a winner with 40% of the float short, pushing me higher. That’s what will happen.
